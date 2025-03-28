Colorado Buffaloes, Syracuse Joint Spring Practice Trending Towards NCAA Approval
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has been working on creating a scrimmage with another school for a 2025 spring game. Sanders and Syracuse Orange coach Fran Brown have agreed to the scrimmage and practices, but are now awaiting the NCAA's approval.
The current NCAA bylaws do not allow two teams to hold practices or scrimmages in the spring. The two schools submitted the necessary paperwork, and Colorado athletic director Rick George is confident that the NCAA will approve the practice.
“We wouldn’t have submitted it if we didn’t think there was a legitimate chance for us to get that (waiver),” George told Buffzone’s Brian Howell. “I think that there’s a really good chance it could happen.”
“I think this is a great idea for college football,” Colorado's athletic director continued. “You’ve got some schools out there looking at not playing a spring game. We’re looking at playing a spring game that’s going to drive more fans in here in the spring time that gets excited about your program.”
In a press conference during spring practices, Sanders expressed his desire to work with another team and scrimmage them, as NFL teams do over the summer.
“I would like to play against another team in the spring,” Sanders said. “To have a competitive (spring) playing against your own guys kind of gets monotonous, and you really can’t tell the level of your guys because it’s the same old.”
Sanders spoke to his team, which was shown on “Well Off Media’s” YouTube Video, revealing that the scrimmage is likely happening.
"This thing may very well happen,” Sanders said. "We may very well have spring practices and a spring game against another opponent. It may very well happen. It looks really good right now.”
Many schools were open to the idea of a joint practice, but Colorado and Syracuse came to an agreement. Brown spoke about having to wait for the NCAA to approve the idea.
“It's in the hands of the NCAA right now. We all locked in. Me and Coach Prime are excited," Brown said. "I love Coach Prime. Since I met him when I started recruiting his son Shilo [Sanders] back at Baylor, he's been just a straight class A dude, trying to show all young dudes how to come up in the game. How to do stuff right and just to be yourself. Locking in. We've been locked in. We're hoping this happens.”
A decision is expected to be made within a week. Since submitting the waivers, neither school has received a response from the NCAA. If the idea is approved, the next step would be for Colorado and Syracuse to work out the logistics. With both programs seeming excited about the idea, coming up with a date and location should not be an issue.
“Maybe the networks start covering more spring games, and there’s a monetary value to that that schools can recoup. So I think (Sanders’) idea is brilliant, and I support it,” George said.
The Buffaloes will still hold their traditional black and Gold spring football game on April 19. It will be broadcast on ESPN 2. Syracuse will still be holding their spring practice as well, which will be on April 12. These dates could change if the NCAA approves the waivers.