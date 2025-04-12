Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Hosting Transfer Portal Offensive Lineman On Visit
An offensive lineman with nearly 2,000 snaps of experience is in Boulder this weekend to visit coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.
Former Memphis Tigers offensive lineman Xavier Hill shared his location in Colorado on Thursday on his visit to the Buffaloes. On Monday, Hill announced he would enter the transfer portal when the spring window opens on April 16.
Hill was an All-American Athletic Conference (AAC) first-team selection in 2023 and 2024. College Football Network named him preseason AAC Guard of the Year before the 2024 season, though he played the bulk of his time at right tackle.
As a redshirt sophomore in 2023, Hill played a major role for a Memphis offense that ranked sixth in the NCAA in points per game and No. 14 in total offense.
Hill was a three-star recruit out of Olive Branch, Mississippi in the class of 2020 and started his career with the LSU Tigers, where he appeared in six games and logged two starts over three injury-riddled campaigns.
Listed at 6-4, 325 pounds, Hill provides run-blocking acumen that could warrant immediate competition for a starting spot. He's held his own against opposing pass rushes as well, helping Memphis to a top-10 passing attack in 2023 and a bowl game win in each of the last two seasons.
The Buffs lost six offensive linemen to graduation and the portal after last season, including starters Justin Mayers and Kahlil Benson. Phillip Houston was Colorado's primary right tackle throughout the campaign, though he suffered a torn ACL against the Kansas Jayhawks last November and may not be at 100 percent ahead of next season.
Hill would provide vital experience to an offensive unit down an array of veterans. The Buffaloes added a trio of high school talents that could compete for starting spots in Chauncey Gooden, Carde Smith and Jay Gardenhire, the latter two of whom spent time at tackle.
Colorado also added four offensive linemen through the portal last winter, but three mainly play on the interio in Zarian McGill from the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, Zy Crisler from the Illinois Fighting Illini and Mana Taimani from the Ole Miss Rebels.
The Buffs also added former Texas A&M Aggies offensive tackle Aki Ogunbiyi, but depth at tackle could still be a necessity.
With Colorado offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur likely taking a more balanced approach for next season's offense, an experienced, big-bodied run blocker like Hill opposite a young, skilled pass protector in left tackle Jordan Seaton would be integral.
Colorado's recruitment process will also be a key early test for new offensive line coach Gunnar White. The Buffaloes' former offensive line coach Phil Loadholdt showed off his prowess as a recruiter at the position, and many have cast doubts on the hiring of white from a recruiting perspective.
Transfer portal season is heating up, and Hill will be a highly sought-after talent with experience in both SEC and AAC locker rooms. Hill has one remaining year of eligibility, and as he searches for an appropriate collegiate swan song, Colorado could be the perfect fit.