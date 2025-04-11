Zy Crisler Explains Decision To Join Colorado Buffaloes In Transfer Portal
After developing into one of the Big Ten Conference's best offensive linemen over his three seasons with the Illinois Fighting Illini, Zy Crisler received widespread interest when he entered the transfer portal in December.
The 6-foot-7, 340-pound graduate visited the Mississippi State Bulldogs and UCLA Bruins, but it was coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes who ultimately earned his transfer commitment on Jan. 8. Crisler credited Sanders' vision for the Buffs and Boulder's unmatched views.
"I like the scenery out here, and it looks nice," Crisler said. "Why not Colorado? Let's do it. Coach is here too. Coach Deion is building something great here. Let's keep pushing."
Crisler spent his first college season at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in 2021 before transferring to Illinois. During his three seasons with the Fighting Illini, he played in 37 games, including 30 starts, and was a two-time All-Big Ten honorable mention performer. Illinois' 2022 offensive line was even a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award, given to college football's best offensive line.
Along with left tackle Jordan Seaton, Crisler is leaning into a leadership role within Colorado's offensive line.
"I just eased in, got to know everybody, and I feel like everybody looks up to me now as a leader," Crisler said. "I feel like they look up to me and we're going in the right direction."
With the Fighting Illini, Crisler saw the majority of his snaps at right guard but also played right tackle on occasion. Colorado's starting five on the offensive line is currently uncertain outside of left tackle and possibly center (Cash Cleveland).
"I feel comfortable playing whatever you put me, to be honest," Crisler said. "I'm not trying to be cocky, but wherever you put me, I'm gonna try my best and train at it. Inside, outside, wherever you put me, I'm gonna dominate and work hard to make sure I'm the best at what I do."
Following the departure of Phil Loadholt, Colorado's offensive line is being coached by Gunnar White, Andre Gurode and George Hegamin. White was recently promoted from his role as a quality control analyst white Gurode and Hegamin spent a combined 18 years in the NFL.
"He's everything we want in a guy," White said of Crisler. "He comes to work every day, he doesn't talk, he just works. He's strong."
Colorado's offensive line wasn't exactly a strength in the first two seasons of the "Coach Prime" era, but the Buffs are significantly bigger this spring and Crisler believes his group is coming together nicely.
"We rolling," Crisler said. "Everybody's together playing as one, and it's gonna be a good sight to see."
Crisler and the Buffs will hit Folsom Field on April 19 for Colorado's Black and Gold Day spring football game.