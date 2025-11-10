Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Explains Emotional Reunion in Colorado's Loss vs. West Virginia

The Colorado Buffaloes dropped to 3-7 on the season with their 29-22 loss on the road to the West Virginia Mountaineers. Colorado coach Deion Sanders revealed that he had "tears" in his eyes seeing West Virginia assistant coach Noel Divine.

Cory Pappas

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes fell to the West Virginia Mountaineers in a close 29-22 Big 12 matchup. This dropped Colorado’s record on the season to 3-7, making them ineligible for a bowl game. 

Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders revealed to reporters after the game that he was emotional when he saw one of the coaches on the West Virginia staff. 

Noel Divine, Deion Sanders Relationship 

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches the big screen during a replay during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Noel Divine is currently an offensive analyst and assistant running backs coach for West Virginia. Prior to this, Divine was a running back for the Mountaineers from 2007 through 2010. He totaled 4,315 rushing yards and 31 total touchdowns in his time there. He made first-team All-Big East in 2009 was inducted into the West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 2021. 

What made Divine being on the West Virginia sidelines against Colorado so emotional for “Coach Prime” was that the two have had a relationship since Divine was just a kid. He mentored Divine during this time and nearly adopted him.

“He brought tears to my eyes. I love him like a son,” Sanders said. “I’m so proud of him for where he is now from once he came. I knew him as a kid and now I know him as a father and a darn good father and a darn good coach.

“That shows that you can’t write a kid off, man,” Sanders said. “You got to love them, give them time, give them respect.”

After Divine’s college career wrapped up, he bounced around a few different professional teams across multiple leagues; the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad, Omaha Nighthawks, Montreal Alouettes, Edmonton Eskimos, and West Virginia Roughriders. 

Buffaloes Fall to 3-7, Miss Bowl Game

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) throws a pass during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

In the game itself, Colorado came up short. The Buffaloes fought back after going down 16-3 in the first half but it was not enough to pull out the road win in Morgantown. With the loss, Colorado is 3-7 overall and 1-6 in Big 12 play. 

They will finish below .500 this season, meaning there will not be a bowl game for this team. It’s disappointing considering just last season the Buffaloes went 9-3 in the regular season and made an appearance in the Alamo Bowl.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) runs out of the pocket during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

A big reason for the drop off this season is clearly the changes at the quarterback position. In 2023 and 2024, Shedeur Sanders was Colorado’s starting quarterback. Sanders is now in the NFL.

The Buffaloes gave the starting nod to freshman for his first start as a Buffalo against West Virginia. Lewis went 22/35 passing for 299 yards and two touchdowns. It was a promising start for the highly recruited Lewis. Colorado's next game is on Nov. 22 against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Despite not being bowl eligible, Colorado will try to end the season on a high note and finish 5-7.

Published
