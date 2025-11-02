Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Miss Out on Five-Star Quarterback Recruit

Five-star quarterback Kavian Bryant committed to the Texas Tech Red Raiders, passing on Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. The decision highlights Colorado’s recruiting struggles while giving the Red Raiders a boost in the Big 12.

Thomas Gorski

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Saturday night couldn’t have gone much worse for the Colorado Buffaloes. Before the Arizona Wildcats even kicked off, the Buffaloes had already lost — this time on the recruiting trail.

That’s because five-star quarterback and No. 1-ranked recruit Kavian Bryant officially committed to Texas Tech on Saturday night. He chose the Red Raiders over Texas, SMU, and Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes.

It was a significant blow for Sanders and the program, which is still searching for a spark to reignite excitement within the fan base.

Deion Sanders Julian Lewis Kavian Bryant Ryder Lyons Colorado Buffaloes Texas Tech Red Raiders Recruiting Big 12 Football
Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes are now 3-6 and set to miss out on bowl eligibility for the second time under Sanders, just a year after reaching one. Despite the struggles and lackluster performances this season, Bryant’s commitment could have given the fan base a much-needed boost.

But instead, it served as another reminder that Colorado’s momentum has faded — and Sanders’ toughest challenge yet might be rebuilding belief in what he’s still trying to create.

MORE: Deion Sanders Didn’t Hold Back On College Football’s Firing Frenzy

MORE: Defensive Coach Rips Colorado Buffaloes' 'Embarrassing' Loss To Utah

MORE: Is This The Beginning Of The End For Deion Sanders In Colorado?

Why Kavian Bryant’s Commitment to Texas Tech Stings

Deion Sanders Julian Lewis Kavian Bryant Ryder Lyons Colorado Buffaloes Texas Tech Red Raiders Recruiting Big 12 Football
Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during a time out in the game against the Utah Utes during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Whenever a program misses out on a top recruit, especially a five-star like Bryant, it’s going to sting. But it’s not just that Bryant passed on the Buffaloes — it’s that he chose to join Texas Tech, a Big 12 rival.

Joining a red-hot Red Raiders program will be a tough pill for Colorado to swallow. 

Coach Joey McGuire has already secured commitments from 2026 five-star offensive lineman Felix Ojo and edge rusher LaDamion Guyton. Now they’ve added two more in the 2027 class, in defensive lineman Jalen Brewster and Bryant.

For a program that once looked like the future of the Big 12, that mantle may now belong to the Red Raiders, who sit at 8-1. After missing out on Bryant, Colorado now turns its focus to quarterback Julian Lewis and his development.

If the Buffaloes cannot win important recruiting battles, on or off the field, they risk falling behind — a worrying prospect in a conference they were once expected to lead.

Where Do Deion Sanders And Colorado Go From Here?

Deion Sanders Julian Lewis Kavian Bryant Ryder Lyons Colorado Buffaloes Texas Tech Red Raiders Recruiting Big 12 Football
Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

For the first time in the Deion Sanders era in Boulder, things aren’t moving as smoothly as many had hoped. In fact, this is the first stretch where optimism feels limited, as the program seems to be moving backward rather than forward.

One bright spot? Julian Lewis, who could play a major role in determining how far the Buffaloes go over the next few seasons.

Finding success in recruiting will be a challenge for Sanders, especially with Texas Tech and BYU attracting top-tier talent. The Red Raiders landed Bryant, and the Cougars are set to add five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons next season.

That only adds pressure on the Buffaloes to improve, and on Lewis to succeed. His development is just as important as Sanders’ vision, since the two must complement each other. If Colorado wants to keep pace in the competitive Big 12, changes must be made.

Otherwise, the program risks falling behind its rivals, and what once seemed like a bright future in Boulder could quickly turn into a cautionary tale.

manual

Published
Thomas Gorski
THOMAS GORSKI

Tom Gorski is a beat reporter covering the Colorado Buffaloes On SI. A Northwestern Medill graduate, Tom has been featured on Sporting News, Yahoo, CBS Sports and other major publications. He covers a range of college and professional sports with a focus on in-depth analysis, insightful reporting, and storytelling that connects fans to the teams. Gorski also is a columnist for Notre Dame on SI and writer for the Charlotte Hornets On SI. With a deep passion for college football and basketball, he delivers engaging content that combines sharp analysis and firsthand coverage across digital platforms.

Home/Football