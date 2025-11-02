Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Miss Out on Five-Star Quarterback Recruit
Saturday night couldn’t have gone much worse for the Colorado Buffaloes. Before the Arizona Wildcats even kicked off, the Buffaloes had already lost — this time on the recruiting trail.
That’s because five-star quarterback and No. 1-ranked recruit Kavian Bryant officially committed to Texas Tech on Saturday night. He chose the Red Raiders over Texas, SMU, and Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes.
It was a significant blow for Sanders and the program, which is still searching for a spark to reignite excitement within the fan base.
The Buffaloes are now 3-6 and set to miss out on bowl eligibility for the second time under Sanders, just a year after reaching one. Despite the struggles and lackluster performances this season, Bryant’s commitment could have given the fan base a much-needed boost.
But instead, it served as another reminder that Colorado’s momentum has faded — and Sanders’ toughest challenge yet might be rebuilding belief in what he’s still trying to create.
MORE: Deion Sanders Didn’t Hold Back On College Football’s Firing Frenzy
MORE: Defensive Coach Rips Colorado Buffaloes' 'Embarrassing' Loss To Utah
MORE: Is This The Beginning Of The End For Deion Sanders In Colorado?
Why Kavian Bryant’s Commitment to Texas Tech Stings
Whenever a program misses out on a top recruit, especially a five-star like Bryant, it’s going to sting. But it’s not just that Bryant passed on the Buffaloes — it’s that he chose to join Texas Tech, a Big 12 rival.
Joining a red-hot Red Raiders program will be a tough pill for Colorado to swallow.
Coach Joey McGuire has already secured commitments from 2026 five-star offensive lineman Felix Ojo and edge rusher LaDamion Guyton. Now they’ve added two more in the 2027 class, in defensive lineman Jalen Brewster and Bryant.
For a program that once looked like the future of the Big 12, that mantle may now belong to the Red Raiders, who sit at 8-1. After missing out on Bryant, Colorado now turns its focus to quarterback Julian Lewis and his development.
If the Buffaloes cannot win important recruiting battles, on or off the field, they risk falling behind — a worrying prospect in a conference they were once expected to lead.
Where Do Deion Sanders And Colorado Go From Here?
For the first time in the Deion Sanders era in Boulder, things aren’t moving as smoothly as many had hoped. In fact, this is the first stretch where optimism feels limited, as the program seems to be moving backward rather than forward.
One bright spot? Julian Lewis, who could play a major role in determining how far the Buffaloes go over the next few seasons.
Finding success in recruiting will be a challenge for Sanders, especially with Texas Tech and BYU attracting top-tier talent. The Red Raiders landed Bryant, and the Cougars are set to add five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons next season.
That only adds pressure on the Buffaloes to improve, and on Lewis to succeed. His development is just as important as Sanders’ vision, since the two must complement each other. If Colorado wants to keep pace in the competitive Big 12, changes must be made.
Otherwise, the program risks falling behind its rivals, and what once seemed like a bright future in Boulder could quickly turn into a cautionary tale.