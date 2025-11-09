Deion Sanders Had a Touching Reunion With Former West Virginia Great Noel Devine
As you're probably well aware, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders served as a mentor to Noel Devine prior to his days at West Virginia and did what he could to help him reach his dreams of playing at the collegiate level. He even began the adoption process, trying to put him in a better situation after having lost both of his parents, but it fell through, and he returned to Florida.
Despite the adoption not going through, the two still had a very strong relationship and, after all of these years, have remained in touch, and on Saturday, they were able to share some time together as the Colorado Buffaloes came to town to face West Virginia.
“Oh my God, he brought tears to my eyes. I love him like a son. I really do," Sanders said of Devine. "I’m so proud of him for where he is now from whence he came. I knew him as a kid, and now I know him as a father. A darn good father and a darn good coach. I’m so darn proud of that man. That was like the second time we embraced at a football stadium. The last time was when he played, I think his senior year, playing against FSU, and I went to see the game, and it was very tearful. That shows you can’t write a kid off, man. You got to love him, give him time, give him respect, and just pour in him what you’re capable of pouring in him and watch the fruit. He’s good ground. The main thing is the father he is. That’s what I love the most.
When asked about how Sanders learned of Devine's situation when he was younger, he responded, “Jamie Cheney, one of our coaches, as well as his brother, was at the barber shop, and you find out everything from the barber shop because kids come in, family members come in, you know who’s who. They told me about his situation and how help was needed, and it was tremendously. It didn’t work out at that particular time, but we never lost touch, and I never stopped loving him, and he never stopped loving me. I’m so proud of that darn man. Also, Pacman Jones, he’s like a son to me as well. They’ve burst some wonderful players from this university."
Devine is in his first year of coaching, serving as West Virginia's assistant running backs coach to Larry Porter.
