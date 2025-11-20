Deion Sanders Wants This Colorado Player To Be More Involved
Colorado coach Deion Sanders made it clear about what needs to be done to fix the Colorado Buffaloes struggling offense: “Be creative.”
Sanders said it with a mix of urgency and faith, pointing out that the Buffaloes need answers on first down, and they need some unsung heroes to step up. When asked about which playmakers could help, "Coach Prime" immediately pointed to junior tight end Zach Atkins.
“This kid can really play … we just haven’t gotten him into situations that we should’ve. He has pro ability,” Sanders said.
Zach Atkins X-Factor
Atkins may not be the biggest name in Boulder, but through 10 games, Atkins has hauled in 15 catches for 93 yards, even as Colorado’s offense has struggled for consistency. Atkins snagged only three passes for 20 yards against West Virginia, but he was a steady presence against Arizona, with five catches for 28 yards. None of his games have featured a touchdown yet, but his ability to find soft spots in coverage and pull in tough passes makes him a unique weapon for Colorado.
Atkins transferred in as the No. 12 tight end per 247Sports' rankings, after starring at Northwest Missouri State with 30 catches and four touchdowns in three seasons, and earning all-state honors during his high school career in Kansas. His versatility as a route runner and improved blocking has made a significant difference this season for the Buffaloes.
Colorado’s Offense Needs Balance
The Buffaloes enter Saturday’s home game against Arizona State at 3-7, riding a three-game losing streak, but showed some good flashes against West Virginia. Freshman quarterback Julian Lewis threw for 299 yards and two scores in his first start, and wide receiver Omarion Miller remains one of the most explosive targets in the Big 12.
Yet, red zone inefficiency and negative plays have left Colorado behind the sticks too many times—a problem Sanders says could be addressed by utilizing Atkins’ more.
With senior day approaching at Folsom Field and the Sun Devils still fighting for a spot atop the Big 12, Colorado’s offense must get creative to beat the second-best rushing defense in the conference. Sanders believes Atkins has the route-running and blocking ability to change games, so it will be up to Colorado’s new playcaller and tight ends coach Brett Bartolone to put him in positions to succeed.
Creativity Towards A Possible Upset
Sometimes it’s the late bloomers and quiet grinders who break out late in the season when there’s not much to lose. With Atkins receiving a well-earned nod from his head coach, there’s reason to believe he’s going to be a primary option against Arizona State. In most of Colorado’s losses, Atkins has been a consistent contributor and blocker, someone who can give Julian Lewis an outlet under pressure and confidence on first down.
As Colorado closes out its home schedule and eyes the future, tight end may finally emerge as one of the Buffaloes X-factors. For Saturday’s matchup, not only will it be about ending this brutal, tough three-loss stretch, but also about watching Atkins and some creative playcalling that could pay off in an upset.