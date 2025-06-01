Deion Sanders Confident Will Sheppard Can Rebound From Failed NFL Physical
Will Sheppard's NFL aspirations were put on hold last month when the former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver reportedly failed his physical with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, making him available once again on the undrafted free agent market.
Although Sheppard hasn't been publicly linked to another team yet, he remains an intriguing prospect for NFL teams needing a big-bodied wide receiver with excellent jump ball abilities. After transferring from the Vanderbilt Commodores to CU last offseason, Sheppard recorded 48 catches for 621 yards and six touchdowns in a Buffs uniform, including a 47-yarder against the UCF Knights. Drops were occasionally a problem, but Sheppard remained a valuable weapon for quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
On Friday, Colorado coach Deion Sanders appeared on former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel's "Say What Needs To Be Said" podcast and said Sheppard will "get it right" after failing his physical with the Bucs. Sheppard's exact ailment hasn't been reported, however.
The failed physical came as a surprise because Sheppard was seemingly healthy during Colorado's “We Ain’t Hard 2 Find Showcase” on April 4. He recorded a 4.54-second time in the 40-yard dash while leaping 40.5 inches in the vertical and 10 feet, 11 inches in the broad jump. His impressive vertical was even greater than 34 of the 36 receivers who competed at the NFL scouting combine in February.
Regardless, Sheppard went undrafted and now must get healthy quickly to earn another shot in the NFL.
“This kid can play this game,” Deion Sanders told reporters at CU's pro day. “I talked to a lot of the scouts earlier about how fond I am of his game and his consistency thereof. He’s a big-time receiver. A 50-50 ball, he’s going to get that more times than not. And I just love his character and what he brings to the table, what he brings to the practice field, day in and day out. He’s a tremendous asset.”
The 6-foot-3, 197-pound Sheppard is also eager to prove that he can be more than a jump-ball wide receiver in the NFL.
“I think just going out, showing I’m more than (a red zone threat) to these scouts when running these routes,” Sheppard said. “I can do it all. I’m big. I’m more than just a possession, go up and get it kind of receiver. I can run routes, run after the catch. I can do everything, play inside, play outside.”
Colorado's three other starting wide receivers from last season were each selected in the NFL Draft: Travis Hunter (Jacksonville Jaguars), Jimmy Horn Jr. (Carolina Panthers) and LaJohntay Wester (Baltimore Ravens). Meanwhile, safeties Shilo Sanders (Buccaneers) and Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (Jaguars) and defensive end BJ Green II (Jaguars) each landed an undrafted free agent contract.
As "Coach Prime" told Samuel, it's likely won't be long before Sheppard gets another NFL opportunity.