Deion Sanders, DeSean Jackson Reconnect Over Fishing at Coach Prime's Texas Home
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has mostly stayed out of the public eye this summer while recovering from an undisclosed health issue.
His recent appearance at Big 12 Media Days in Frisco, Texas, followed by a visit from former NFL star and first-year Delaware State coach DeSean Jackson at his home, suggests that "Coach Prime" is steadily getting back into the groove.
For Jackson, the trip wasn’t just a check-in with "Coach Prime," it was a chance to sit down and relax with a longtime mentor, reflect on his own coaching journey, and absorb whatever insight he could from Sanders as he prepares for his first season leading the Delaware State Hornets.
Delaware State hired Jackson in December of 2024 after one season as offensive coordinator at Woodrow Wilson High School in Long Beach, California.
Like Sanders, Jackson was a dynamic force on the field, a game-changing playmaker known for his big-play ability at both wide receiver and as a return man on special teams.
Now, just one season removed from playing professionally, Jackson enters a new chapter as the head coach at Delaware State University—a role he says might not have happened without the influence of "Coach Prime."
"Obviously growing up looking up to Prime—jewelry, money, fashion, everything," Jackson said after their fishing trip, which was filmed and shared on YouTube by Well Off Media.
"I could remember wanting to be like him, trying to replicate my game after him as a kid. When I first had a conversation with him, he showed me the utmost respect."
Over a 15-year NFL career, Jackson set the league record for most receiving touchdowns of 60 yards or more (26), carving out a reputation as one of the most explosive players of his era.
Sanders, who understands the challenges of transitioning from NFL star to college coach, especially at the HBCU level, can help guide Jackson through that journey.
"'Coach Prime' to me has been tremendous," Jackson said.
"Going through my process of being at an HBCU, coaching at Delaware State—the ins and outs, what to expect, what not to expect. I think the biggest thing was how vulnerable he was, how real he was, and challenging too. Everything I'm going through, he already went through," he continued.
Jackson has also taken notice of the media model Deion Sanders Jr. has built for his father.
Leading the Buffaloes’ content efforts, the Well Off Media team has built one of the most recognizable brands in college football, and Jackson is aiming to create something similar in Dover, Delaware.
"We’ve been filming since I’ve been at Delaware State," Jackson told "Coach Prime" and Sanders Jr. while they fished.
"I’m trying to get this joker picked up. We've got a lot of footage. You know I’m following the blueprint. I’m following it. We just gotta get some interest in this thing," said Jackson.
MORE: Deion Sanders Gives Positive Update On Health Issues At Big 12 Media Days
MORE: Deion Sanders Shares Truth About Colorado Buffaloes After Losing Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter
MORE: Deion Sanders Wants Salary Cap In College Football, Transfer Portal Investigations, NFL Rules
That blueprint, focused on visibility, storytelling, and authenticity, has become a defining feature of the Colorado program and a statement of "Coach Prime's" immediate influence in college football.
It's an influence that continues to reach far beyond Boulder.
Whether he’s mentoring young coaches, building a media empire with his son, or offering guidance from his back porch in Texas, his presence remains deeply felt across the sport.
For Buffaloes fans, it’s an encouraging sight.
If Sanders is healthy enough to be back in front of the camera and casually mentoring again, it should be a sign he’s ready to return to the sidelines in Boulder.
And as DeSean Jackson prepares for his first season at Delaware State, he does so with the guidance of an NFL Hall of Famer whose playbook extends far beyond the X’s and O’s.