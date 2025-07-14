Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders, DeSean Jackson Reconnect Over Fishing at Coach Prime's Texas Home

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders welcomed former NFL star and new Delaware State coach DeSean Jackson to his Texas home, where the two bonded over fishing, football, and the next chapter in Jackson’s career.

Ben Armendariz

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has mostly stayed out of the public eye this summer while recovering from an undisclosed health issue.

His recent appearance at Big 12 Media Days in Frisco, Texas, followed by a visit from former NFL star and first-year Delaware State coach DeSean Jackson at his home, suggests that "Coach Prime" is steadily getting back into the groove.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders talk on stage during 202
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders talk on stage during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

For Jackson, the trip wasn’t just a check-in with "Coach Prime," it was a chance to sit down and relax with a longtime mentor, reflect on his own coaching journey, and absorb whatever insight he could from Sanders as he prepares for his first season leading the Delaware State Hornets.

Delaware State hired Jackson in December of 2024 after one season as offensive coordinator at Woodrow Wilson High School in Long Beach, California.

DeSean Jackson on the day he was introduced as Delaware State football coach.
DeSean Jackson on the day he was introduced as Delaware State football coach. / Kevin Tresolini / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Like Sanders, Jackson was a dynamic force on the field, a game-changing playmaker known for his big-play ability at both wide receiver and as a return man on special teams.

Now, just one season removed from playing professionally, Jackson enters a new chapter as the head coach at Delaware State University—a role he says might not have happened without the influence of "Coach Prime."

"Obviously growing up looking up to Prime—jewelry, money, fashion, everything," Jackson said after their fishing trip, which was filmed and shared on YouTube by Well Off Media.

Unknown date & location, USA; FILE PHOTO; Atlanta Falcons cornerback Deion Sanders during the 1993 season. Mandatory Cred
Unknown date & location, USA; FILE PHOTO; Atlanta Falcons cornerback Deion Sanders during the 1993 season. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

"I could remember wanting to be like him, trying to replicate my game after him as a kid. When I first had a conversation with him, he showed me the utmost respect."

Over a 15-year NFL career, Jackson set the league record for most receiving touchdowns of 60 yards or more (26), carving out a reputation as one of the most explosive players of his era.

Sanders, who understands the challenges of transitioning from NFL star to college coach, especially at the HBCU level, can help guide Jackson through that journey.

Sep 8, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson (10) celebrates his touchdown catch in t
Sep 8, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson (10) celebrates his touchdown catch in the second quarter against the Washington Redskins at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images / James Lang-Imagn Images

"'Coach Prime' to me has been tremendous," Jackson said.

"Going through my process of being at an HBCU, coaching at Delaware State—the ins and outs, what to expect, what not to expect. I think the biggest thing was how vulnerable he was, how real he was, and challenging too. Everything I'm going through, he already went through," he continued.

New Delaware State head coach, and former Philadelphia Eagle, DeSean Jackson speaks to the team at the end of the Red-White i
New Delaware State head coach, and former Philadelphia Eagle, DeSean Jackson speaks to the team at the end of the Red-White intrasquad spring football game at Alumni StadiumÊin Dover on April 12, 2025. / Benjamin Chambers/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jackson has also taken notice of the media model Deion Sanders Jr. has built for his father.

Leading the Buffaloes’ content efforts, the Well Off Media team has built one of the most recognizable brands in college football, and Jackson is aiming to create something similar in Dover, Delaware.

"We’ve been filming since I’ve been at Delaware State," Jackson told "Coach Prime" and Sanders Jr. while they fished.

"I’m trying to get this joker picked up. We've got a lot of footage. You know I’m following the blueprint. I’m following it. We just gotta get some interest in this thing," said Jackson.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes social media producer Deion Sanders Jr. walks the sidelines in the s
Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes social media producer Deion Sanders Jr. walks the sidelines in the second quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

That blueprint, focused on visibility, storytelling, and authenticity, has become a defining feature of the Colorado program and a statement of "Coach Prime's" immediate influence in college football.

It's an influence that continues to reach far beyond Boulder.

Whether he’s mentoring young coaches, building a media empire with his son, or offering guidance from his back porch in Texas, his presence remains deeply felt across the sport.

For Buffaloes fans, it’s an encouraging sight.

If Sanders is healthy enough to be back in front of the camera and casually mentoring again, it should be a sign he’s ready to return to the sidelines in Boulder.

And as DeSean Jackson prepares for his first season at Delaware State, he does so with the guidance of an NFL Hall of Famer whose playbook extends far beyond the X’s and O’s.

Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has a diverse background in sports journalism, media, and marketing, with experience covering college football, hockey, and professional combat sports. Ben previously worked in athletic communications at the University of Colorado at Boulder and contributed to coverage of Buffs athletics through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is seeking a master's degree in Sports Management from Texas A&M University and holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche, and Denver Nuggets games, analyzing sports advertising trends, and running his online vintage retail business.

