Deion Sanders Doesn't Hold Back on the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has a personal experience being in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and he revealed his thoughts on legendary New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick being snubbed.

"I wouldn't want the Grinch who stole Christmas voting on a beauty pageant. Think about what I just said. . . . They messing it up consistently," Sanders told Kevin Clark on his podcast "This Is Football."

Deion Sanders Thoughts on the Hall of Fame

Deion Sanders says Hall of Famers should vote on the Hall of Fame — not writers.



As a Pro Football Hall of Famer, Sanders has the right to his opinion and believes that the people in the Hall of Fame should be the ones making the votes, not the writers. This seems to be because, in his estimation, he believes that the players that are out there playing and then make the Hall of Fame understand the qualifications for getting in and therefore are the best judges for new candidates.

Essentially, coach Sanders seems to want the voting to be consistent from those who are involved in the process.

Why Deion Sanders Has a Problem with the Hall of Fame

The main candidates, who many believe should have gotten in, are legendary New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft. With Belichick and Kraft snubbed from the Hall of Fame, it begs the question of why they were left out.

A lot of the NFL world has attributed Belichick being left out to the implications of Spygate and Deflategate. Whether this is fair or not, Belichick is one of the most accomplished coaches of all time, so holding him out whatever the reason may also create inconsistencies in the voting going forward.

Additionally, former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has been held out for the second time, and a lot of NFL fans and those involved in the media believe he should be in.

Manning took down the Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady twice in the Super Bowl. In 2007, when Manning beat Brady, he ended New England’s quest for perfection and gave them their first loss of the season.

While Manning’s case does hinge on the Super Bowls he has other statistics in his favor that the post goes into.

The 2026 Hall of Fame Class

At NFL Honors on Thursday night, the 2026 Hall of Fame class was announced, including New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, Indianapolis Colts and Patriots placekicker Adam Vinatieri, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, and San Francisco 49ers running back Roger Craig.

All of these players had excellent careers and definitely deserved to get in. However, the biggest storyline from the Hall of Fame class centers on the ones that didn't make it.

Sanders does have a point, which is that the Hall of Fame should look at the voting process and find ways to create consistency in how they vote.