Deion Sanders Updates his Health Status, Current Thoughts at Colorado
Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes suffered their worst loss of the season to Utah, but "Coach Prime" is still focused on his team despite any outside noise.
In a recent interview with the Associated Press's Pat Graham, Sanders was asked about his health concerns and if his future coaching career will be affected. However, the Buffs coach's response centered on winning with his current team.
"I'm a one day at a time type of guy. We've got to win. That's the only thing I'm worried about. My health is wonderful. I'm good. I'm not thinking about anything but winning," Sanders said to Graham on Monday.
Sanders' health struggles have been well-documented as "Coach Prime" underwent surgery to remove his bladder. He announced his recovery as well as his diagnosis with bladder cancer upon his return to Boulder, Colorado, before the season started.
Earlier in October, had surgery to fix blood clotting, and Sanders noted that it was his 16th medical procedure in recent years. Still, Sanders told Graham that he intends on coaching until he doesn't "that urge to get up in the morning and go get it."
“My health is not going to increase sitting on the lake fishing. My health is not going increase sitting at my property in Texas, having a good time or sitting back, drinking some sweet iced teas and eating some honey buns and watching television. I’m not damaging or putting my health at risk by doing what I’m doing. Matter of fact, it’s enhancing my health, doing the things I do," Sanders told Graham.
MORE: What Arizona Coach Brent Brennan Said About Deion Sanders And Colorado
MORE: Three Best Trade Destinations For Shedeur Sanders With Looming Deadline
MORE: Deion Sanders Sends Warning To Colorado Buffaloes Players Amid Low Point
What Sanders Said After Utah Loss
Bowl eligibility is on the table for the Buffaloes, but Sanders did not want to talk about that goal in his postgame press conference after losing to the Utes.
"We ain't thinking about no bowl right now, we're thinking about this moment. Let's grade this moment, let's figure out why this happened and let's make sure with precaution that it doesn't happen again, but let's identify why. Let's identify the why first. What about this play, why? Who was that, what about that play, why? Why can't we get the ball off, why?"
"I need to know all these why's before we can move on and even think about something down the street. I'm not a down-the-street thinker, I'm a now guy," Sanders said on Saturday.
Sanders has made it clear that his focus is on the present moment, but at what point does he have to think about Colorado's future? Fans have clamored for true freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis to see the field, but the Buffs have gone with Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub at quarterback for most of 2025. Might Lewis simply not be ready to take over the offense?
Meanwhile, the coaching carousel of college football is in full swing with prominent coaches like LSU's Brian Kelly, Florida's Billy Napier, and Penn State's James Franklin being fired before Halloween. Whether or not Sanders is a serious candidate in any of the top coaching searches, the ensuing movement of coaches could certainly impact "Coach Prime" and his staff Colorado.