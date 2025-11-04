Deion Sanders Reveals How Cancer Changed His Life And Coaching In Exclusive Interview
When Deion Sanders first heard the words “you have cancer,” everything went quiet. The Hall of Famer, who thrived in both the NFL and MLB, was suddenly faced with a challenge unlike any opponent on the field - a cancerous tumor on his bladder.
Sanders is one of the most magnetic figures in sports - the gold chains, the swagger and the larger-than-life persona of “Coach Prime.” But behind the flash is a man who’s been fighting something far more profound.
After surviving a battle with cancer that left him changed physically, spiritually and as a coach ... Sanders says his greatest strength now comes from discipline, faith, and perspective.
In an exclusive interview with Colorado Buffaloes Sports Illustrated reporter Bri Amaranthus, the Hall of Famer opens up about the fight that transformed his life, managing the demands of coaching with sustainable health habits, and the one storyline he’s tired of hearing - that “Coach Prime” is all show and no substance.
Confronting the Diagnosis
Upon diagnosis of the aggressive bladder cancer, the 58-year-old Sanders underwent prompt surgery to have his bladder removed and later reconstructed with a portion of his small intestine. Dr. Janet Kukreja, director of urological oncology at the University of Colorado Cancer Center, said Sanders is “cured of cancer,” emphasizing that she does not use that word lightly.
Q: Can you share your initial reaction when you first learned of your cancer diagnosis?
"When I first heard the words 'you have cancer,' everything got quiet. It hits you different. I went straight to prayer and said, 'Alright, Lord—what’s the plan?' I’ve faced a lot of challenges in life, but this one brought me to my knees," Sanders told Amaranthus.
"Still, I never stopped believing. Once the competitor in me kicked in, it became another opponent to beat. I wasn’t going to let it define me. I fought, leaned on my faith, my family, my kids, my team, my purpose, and most importantly God—and here I am, stronger than ever," Sanders continued.
Behind the Flash
Even with his larger-than-life persona, Sanders says people often miss the depth behind the cameras and gold chains. Coach Prime is in his third season as Colorado coach with no shortages of headline-grabbing attention in Boulder.
There was also speculation and rumors that Sanders would quit or step away from the Colorado program but "Coach Prime" doubled down on his commitment to the Buffaloes. The proof is in the pudding when it comes to his priorities - Amazingly, Sanders has not missed one game amid the health battle.
Q: Is there any storyline or narrative about you that you’ve grown tired of hearing?
"I’ve learned not to get too caught up in what people say about me. But if there’s one thing that gets old, it’s the idea that everything about “Coach Prime” is just flash. Folks see the jewelry, the confidence, the cameras - but they don’t always see the preparation, the discipline, the heart," Sanders told Amaranthus.
"I care deeply about these young men and the mission we’re on. The show is real, but so is the substance behind it," Sanders continued.
A Season Unlike Any Other
Sanders’ cancer journey has fundamentally reshaped how he approaches every practice, meeting, and game. Daily routines now carry a weight of significance, a reminder of life’s fragility and the value of each moment.
The real victory comes in seeing his players grow into men who are disciplined, resilient, and guided by purpose - a mission inspired by the fight that nearly changed everything for him.
Q: How has this season felt unique or different in light of your cancer journey and recovery?
"This season feels special because I don’t take a single moment for granted. Every practice, every meeting, every game—it all means more now. I used to chase perfection; now I chase purpose. I see coaching differently. I see life differently. I’m not just trying to win games—I’m trying to shape men, to help them understand resilience, faith, and focus – and win in LIFE," Sanders said.
Prioritizing Sustainable Health
Sanders’ legendary athletic career, in both the NFL and MLB, was built on talent, speed, and an unmatched work ethic. But the Hall of Famer says longevity and peak performance have always been about more than raw talent; they’ve been about discipline and smart choices.
Sanders prioritizes nutrition. Coach Prime has learned the power of consistency in his daily routine, particularly when it comes to nutrition. Sanders utilizes California Almonds as his powerhouse snack - playing a valuable role in his healthy living. Sanders is often seen snacking on almonds in the locker room, his office and even on the sidelines.
Q: How have you prioritized sustainable health practices throughout your life and career?
"When you’re playing two sports at the highest level, you ain’t got time to play games. You gotta be intentional about everything. It didn’t take me long to learn that sustainable ain’t about how HARD you can go, it’s about how SMART you can be. Sleep, hydration, stretching, and simple, foods that fuel like lean proteins, greens, and almonds. You can't run on fumes and expect excellence. You want longevity? Stop chasing shortcuts and start building a foundation that can carry you for LIFE," Sanders said.
Sanders uses smart snacking as fuel - with a mission to motivate others to live a healthy life.
"California almonds are a staple for me, baby," Sanders said. "They're my go-to because they have the full package that keep me looking and feeling good through long days on the field. I don't have time for complicated. I need nutrition that moves with me, and almonds do just that."
"But it's not just about the almonds — it's about the MINDSET. Discipline in nutrition is discipline in life. I wake up with intention, I move my body, I fuel it right, and I protect my peace. That's the routine. That's the standard," Sanders said.
Managing the Demands of Coaching
After beating cancer, Sanders has had to adapt his routine, including: game-day protocols, travel, practices, rest, and medical care. With a neobladder made from his small intestine, he manages catheter use and even keeps a porta-potty on the Buffaloes sideline.
Sanders faces the challenges head on.
Q: Many people wonder about the toll coaching takes, particularly following your recovery from cancer. How are you managing the physical demands of this season?
"Coaching at this level takes a toll, no doubt, but I’m managing because I know Who brought me through it. God’s been good to me, and I don’t take that lightly. My body’s been through a lot, but my mind and my spirit are as strong as ever. I’ve learned to pace myself, making sure I’m pouring into my players without draining myself," Sanders said.
Partnering with Depend, Sanders is putting bladder cancer in the national spotlight, stressing screenings and early detection. His openness about the aftermath of cancer not only destigmatizes the condition but also inspires others to confront their own health struggles.
"Most importantly, I know whether it’s on the football field or dealing with cancer you can’t do it alone. I’ve had an incredible team and partners around me. From my kids to my family, to my amazing Dr. Kukreja and my trainer, Lauren. I also never thought I would need a partner like Depend, but I was serious when I said I Depend on Depend on a daily basis, allowing me to go about my day with confidence. Every day I wake up with gratitude and intention."
MORE: Shedeur Sanders' Return to Boulder Shows What Former Buffs Star Means to Colorado
MORE: The Best Thing Deion Sanders Could Do For Quarterback Julian Lewis
MORE: What Kevin Stefanski’s Latest Move Means for Shedeur Sanders’ NFL Career
One of sports’ greatest athletes speaking so candidly turns vulnerability into strength - and could quite literally be saving lives along the way. He approaches the physical and mental demands of coaching with the same intentionality that guided his playing career.
Sanders has had multiple comebacks in his playing career and life. But arguably none more imporant than this year. Deion Sanders’ story is about far more than the game.
Through faith, discipline, and perspective, “Coach Prime” continues to redefine what strength looks like.
From battling cancer to redefining what it means to lead as “Coach Prime,” he has turned adversity into purpose, showing that true victory lies in shaping lives, embracing vulnerability, and inspiring others to face their own challenges. For Sanders, every practice, every game, and every conversation is a chance to leave a legacy that extends well beyond the field.