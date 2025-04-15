Deion Sanders Ends Rough Colorado Buffaloes Spring Football Practice Early
Coach Deion Sanders made the often necessary leadership decision to cut his losses on Tuesday during the Colorado Buffaloes' penultimate practice ahead of this weekend's spring game.
With his team showing an unsatisfactory effort level, "Coach Prime" cut the practice early and had his players instead go through conditioning and walk-throughs. Poor habits often start during practice, and Sanders' likely goal was to nip those in the bud.
As documented in a Well Off Media YouTube video, Sanders said it was the worst practice he has witnessed during his two-plus years in Boulder.
"That's the worst practice I've been in as a part of this school," Sanders told his team, via Well Off Media. "We just had three plays, that's all we want. There ain't nobody out here that's giving it their all in any one of those plays. Right now, let's forget it. Put your helmets down, and let's go ahead and condition, and we gonna do a walk-through... We ain't getting nothing out of practice."
In that same Well Off Media video, Colorado senior quality control analyst/pass rush coordinator Warren Sapp shared his honest thoughts on the practice with running back coach and fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk. Sapp said his defensive line was jumping offsides and struggling against the quarterback run.
"They've lost their minds, jumping offsides, getting gassed on the quarterback run," Sapp told Faulk.
With quarterback Shedeur Sanders, cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter and safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig now gone, Colorado is adjusting to a new group of player leaders this spring. Offensive lineman Jordan Seaton is stepping into a greater leadership role along with defensive lineman Arden Walker and safeties Ben Finneseth and Carter Stoutmire, according to coaches.
Ultimately, defensive coordinator Robert Livingston is looking for consistency.
"Whether it's in training camp or last spring, when you go against your offense, you're either great or you stink. There's nothing in between," Livingston said following Tuesday's practice. "It's been some really good days, some days (we) struggle. I'm looking for consistency, both as a defense overall, as well as players."
Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur added that while this spring has been "productive" overall, the Buffs have plenty to clean up before their season opener against Georgia Tech in late August.
"You have to recreate your team at all levels every year with the new pieces that are out there and the new players," Shurmur said. "That's where we're at, and I think that's what spring is for. It's been productive. We've just got a long way to go before we play Georgia Tech."
The new-look Buffs will take to Folsom Field on Saturday for their Black and Gold Day spring football game, the program's third under "Coach Prime." ESPN2 will televise the scrimmage at 2:30 p.m. MT.