Deion Sanders An 'Entitled' Eli Manning Case? Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft Controversy
NFL draft day decisions are rarely just about athletic ability. For some players, family, legacy, and public perception shape the outcome just as much as performance.
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, like former NFL quarterback Eli Manning two decades earlier, entered the 2025 NFL Draft surrounded by expectation—and opinion. Both had Hall of Fame fathers, standout college careers, and tremendous self-confidence heading into the draft. However, their draft-day stories would play out very differently.
In 2004, Eli Manning shook up the NFL Draft by making it clear he didn’t want to play for the San Diego Chargers, who held the No. 1 overall pick. His father, Archie Manning, reportedly guided that decision. Despite their objections, San Diego selected Eli with the No. 1 overall pick. He walked on stage and posed for photos but noticeably refused to wear the Chargers hat.
Shortly after, Manning was traded to the New York Giants. The move was bold and controversial, but the story that followed was one of thoughtful planning and a young quarterback protecting his future with the help of his experienced family.
Jump ahead to 2025. Another highly regarded quarterback with a famous last name and a Hall of Fame father found himself in a similar situation.
Like the Mannings, Sanders and his father Colorado coach Deion Sanders didn’t shy away from expressing their views before the draft. "Coach Prime" even referenced the Manning saga in 2024, saying of certain teams, “It’s gonna be an Eli.” But this time, the reaction was different.
Some viewed Sanders' comments as being entitled instead of strategic.
The result: the 2024 Johnny Unitas Award-winning quarterback was left waiting until pick No. 144, while five other quarterbacks' names were called ahead of him.
Critics then questioned the Sanders family’s approach. Some suggested "Coach Prime" should have stepped back and let Sanders hire an agent to manage the draft process. Others pointed to last-minute reports that Sander’s interviews with teams didn’t go well.
Whatever the reason, his fall was as surprising as it was dramatic.
Analysts cited concerns about arm strength, athleticism, and family dynamics. However, much of the coverage focused less on the on-field ability and more on off-field perception.
In Eli’s case, his decision was seen as savvy. Archie was cast as a wise father helping his son find the right fit. It was a clean narrative that aligned with the league’s traditional image.
In contrast, Deion was framed as controlling. The move was seen as ego-driven, and protection was framed as interference.
Ultimately, it may come down to other things like familiarity. The Mannings are viewed as part of football royalty, while Deion, with his flair and blunt honesty, challenges the league’s traditional image.
The similarities in the approach of the two families are undeniable. Yet, their draft day stories went very differently.
Maybe that’s because the Mannings had long been part of the NFL’s inner circle. Maybe it’s because Deion, with his flashy persona and blunt deliveries, doesn’t fit that image. Or maybe it’s something else entirely.
But the outcome was clear: two similar approaches received two very different reactions. The message—whether intentional or not—felt inconsistent.
Still, Shedeur Sanders’ draft slide may not define his NFL career. With the Browns, he’ll have every chance to prove he belongs in the NFL.
Although, compared with how Eli Manning’s draft-day strategy was received, the contrast raises deeper questions—about image, tradition, and who’s allowed to take control of their own narrative.
Sometimes, the biggest story isn’t who gets drafted. It’s how they’re treated when they dare to choose for themselves.