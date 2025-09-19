Deion Sanders Makes Expectations Clear For Colorado Buffaloes' Face-Off With Wyoming Cowboys
After a slow start to the season, coach Deion Sanders is expecting a dominant performance from his Colorado Buffaloes in their Saturday night game against the Wyoming Cowboys.
Colorado certainly has the talent to beat Wyoming by multiple scores, but the Buffs' defense needs a bounce-back performance, and expected starting quarterback Kaidon Salter must find his groove early. If all goes well, the Buffs can get back to .500 entering a difficult stretch of Big 12 Conference games.
Deion Sanders Sets Bar At Pre-Practice Meeting
While addressing his team prior to a practice earlier this week, "Coach Prime" made his expectations clear for Saturday and beyond.
"We're gonna be dominant this game, but it starts right now," Sanders said, per Well Off Media. "It don't start on the game field, it starts right now. How you perform in practice is probably 70 percent of how you perform in that game. I promise you."
Sanders then urged his players to improve their film hours or risk punishment.
"A lot of you guys, and I'm not gonna call you out right now, but if your study numbers are where they are, tomorrow morning I'm putting it up on the board so you can see who's not studying and who don't care about this wonderful team," Sanders said. "They're not investing even in themselves, but they say they want to be pros?"
Coach Prime Calls On Leaders
With Colorado sitting at 1-2 through three games, "Coach Prime" called on his leaders to step up.
"You guys that are true leaders, that got that spirit in you, lead today," Sanders said. "We good with that?"
Leadership has seemingly been an issue for Colorado after losing quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and others this past offseason. Offensive tackle Jordan Seaton and defensive end Arden Walker have stood out as leaders early this year, but "Coach Prime" needs more from his top players, particularly at the quarterback position.
Salter, Ryan Staub and freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis have yet to fully display two traits that "Coach Prime" wants to see from his quarterbacks.
"Leadership and consistency. That's it," Sanders told the media Tuesday. "That ain't much to ask for, is it? Leadership and consistency. I look for that from everyone, every man, every woman that is in my life."
Salter is expected to receive his third start of the season on Saturday, although it's unclear how long his leash will be if he can't perform consistently. Colorado players and coaches have highlighted the need to start fast against Wyoming, and anything less from Salter or the Buffs' defense could result in significant changes moving forward.
Kickoff at Folsom Field between the Buffs and Pokes is set for 8:15 p.m. MT on ESPN. Under second-year coach Jay Sawvel, Wyoming sits 2-1.