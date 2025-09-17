Buffs Beat

Why Deion Sanders Remains Protective Of 5-Star Julian Lewis In Colorado Quarterback Battle

Through three games, coach Deion Sanders has remained protective of freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis in a Colorado Buffaloes quarterback room that also features Ryan Staub and Kaidon Salter. Keeping Lewis' confidence high remains key as he adjusts to the college level.

Jack Carlough

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

It became increasingly clear throughout spring ball and into fall camp that Colorado Buffaloes freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis still has much to learn before he shines at the college level.

The former five-star prospect expressed struggles digesting his first college playbook, and coach Deion Sanders spoke often about protecting Lewis' confidence. Heading into Colorado's Week 4 game against the Wyoming Cowboys, all signs now point to Lewis wisely taking a redshirt.

"He’s just young," Sanders said earlier this season. "You can’t throw everything at him. You don’t want to do that. You don’t want him to feel like he failed, so you’ve got to proceed with caution. Some guys want you to just throw them in there, but I’m too protective. I love the kid and I want the kid to be successful."

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Despite Sanders' best intentions, many are now clamoring for Lewis to get another opportunity with both Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub scuffling through three games.

Deion Sanders Picks Kaidon Salter Over Julian Lewis Against Wyoming

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts during the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, "Coach Prime" is expected to give Salter his third start of the year on Saturday against Wyoming. Staub, who struggled at Houston last week, and Lewis will at least begin the game watching from the sidelines.

Sanders shared during his Tuesday press conference that he's primarily looking for two traits out of his quarterbacks.

"Leadership and consistency," Sanders said. "That's it. That ain't much to ask for. Leadership and consistency. I look for that for everyone, every man, every woman that's involved in their life."

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) and defensive end Arden Walker (53) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

If Salter struggles to lead or stay consistent against the Cowboys, Lewis could see some action in Colorado's final nonconference game. Wyoming currently stands as the easiest remaining opponent on the Buffs' schedule, minimizing the risk of Lewis losing any confidence. A big second-half lead could also get the freshman onto Folsom Field.

Lewis made his college debut against the Delaware Blue Hens in Week 2, but didn't play enough to elicit any real conclusions. In limited action, he completed two of his four passes for eight years.

Telling Quotes

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Midway through fall camp, Lewis admitted that his first college playbook is a good deal more complicated than what he ran at Carrollton High School in Georgia.

"Honestly, the college playbook is a lot deeper than what high school was like," Lewis said. "I am not going to lie there. Staub helped me a lot with that. And 'K-Salt' has had his own experiences in college and life."

The 17-year-old Lewis shared a similar quote during spring camp: "My biggest takeaway so far has been the extra time you need to spend on football."

With Salter expected to start and Lewis a candidate to see playing time off the bench, Colorado will and Wyoming will kick off at 8:15 p.m. MT on ESPN.

