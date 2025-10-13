Buffs Beat

Colorado Quarterback Kaidon Salter Turns Heads With National Honor

Quarterback Kaidon Salter had arguably his best game of the season, leading Colorado to a 24-17 upset over No. 22 Iowa State. He earned a spot on Pro Football Focus’ National Team of the Week with the nation’s top passing grade.

Thomas Gorski

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes are coming off an upset win over No. 22 Iowa State - a win that could change the direction of their season. 

With momentum finally swinging the Buffaloes way, they’ve got a real shot to turn things around and make a push for a second straight bowl game under Deion Sanders. One of the biggest reasons for that spark was Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter.

After an inconsistent season at quarterback, Salter was finally able to put together a complete game. Salter not only put together a strong effort but also delivered arguably his best performance of the season.

Kaidon Salter Deion Sanders Jordan Seaton Pro Football Focus Colorado Buffaloes Iowa Cyclones Big 12 Football
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) passes the ball in the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

At least Pro Football Focus believes so, as Salter was included on PFF's National Team of the Week. He also had the highest graded passing grade of any quarterback in the country this weekend, as he posted a 92 overall passing grade.

That kind of rhythm in the passing game is something Colorado’s been waiting on all year.

If Salter keeps playing like that, this offense turns into a real problem for defenses. With things starting to click, it feels like the Buffaloes might’ve finally found their spark.

Kaidon Salter Shines Bright in Colorado’s Biggest Win of the Year

Kaidon Salter Deion Sanders Jordan Seaton Pro Football Focus Colorado Buffaloes Iowa Cyclones Big 12 Football
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) reacts as he scores a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter at against the Wyoming Cowboys Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Not only did the Buffaloes potentially save their season, but Salter possibly saved his job for the remainder of the season. He finally played the game to silence his critics.

He led the Buffaloes to a 24-17 victory over top-25 AP opponent, the Buffaloes' first win over a ranked team since Sanders coached the team for the first time in 2023.

Salters’ performance was his best of the season as he completed 16-of-25 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns. His dual-threat ability also came into play as he was able to add 57 yards on the ground.

This was the kind of game Salter had to place the monkey on someone. More importantly, it may be the game that sparks Colorado's season and sets the tone for the charge to the finish.

Jordan Seaton Also Had Himself a Day Against Iowa State

Kaidon Salter Deion Sanders Jordan Seaton Pro Football Focus Colorado Buffaloes Iowa Cyclones Big 12 Football
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Salter played tremendously well, but so did five-star sophomore Jordan Seaton, who played, undoubtedly, the finest game of his life. There is a reason he's a first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft's forecast.

Seaton was Salter's blindside defensive tackle on Saturday, and according to PFF, he played 30 pass-blocking snaps without allowing a single pressure, earning an 89.1 pass-blocking grade. In short, without his protection, Colorado does not pull off the upset.

He made it look so simple, navigating all of the adversity Iowa State placed before him. His technique and awareness kept the offense running smoothly throughout the game.

Seaton's performance illustrates how much of a force he is when he's healthy and in the zone. That's why signing him was such an emphasis for Sanders — he's a building block for this program for years to come.

Games such as these also reaffirm why he's such a coveted recruit. If he keeps playing at this level, he could be an actual game-changer for Colorado for the entire season.

Thomas Gorski
THOMAS GORSKI

Tom Gorski is a beat reporter covering the Colorado Buffaloes On SI. A Northwestern Medill graduate, Tom has been featured on Sporting News, Yahoo, CBS Sports and other major publications. He covers a range of college and professional sports with a focus on in-depth analysis, insightful reporting, and storytelling that connects fans to the teams. Gorski also is a columnist for Notre Dame on SI and writer for the Charlotte Hornets On SI. With a deep passion for college football and basketball, he delivers engaging content that combines sharp analysis and firsthand coverage across digital platforms.

