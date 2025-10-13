Colorado Quarterback Kaidon Salter Turns Heads With National Honor
The Colorado Buffaloes are coming off an upset win over No. 22 Iowa State - a win that could change the direction of their season.
With momentum finally swinging the Buffaloes way, they’ve got a real shot to turn things around and make a push for a second straight bowl game under Deion Sanders. One of the biggest reasons for that spark was Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter.
After an inconsistent season at quarterback, Salter was finally able to put together a complete game. Salter not only put together a strong effort but also delivered arguably his best performance of the season.
At least Pro Football Focus believes so, as Salter was included on PFF's National Team of the Week. He also had the highest graded passing grade of any quarterback in the country this weekend, as he posted a 92 overall passing grade.
That kind of rhythm in the passing game is something Colorado’s been waiting on all year.
If Salter keeps playing like that, this offense turns into a real problem for defenses. With things starting to click, it feels like the Buffaloes might’ve finally found their spark.
Kaidon Salter Shines Bright in Colorado’s Biggest Win of the Year
Not only did the Buffaloes potentially save their season, but Salter possibly saved his job for the remainder of the season. He finally played the game to silence his critics.
He led the Buffaloes to a 24-17 victory over top-25 AP opponent, the Buffaloes' first win over a ranked team since Sanders coached the team for the first time in 2023.
Salters’ performance was his best of the season as he completed 16-of-25 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns. His dual-threat ability also came into play as he was able to add 57 yards on the ground.
This was the kind of game Salter had to place the monkey on someone. More importantly, it may be the game that sparks Colorado's season and sets the tone for the charge to the finish.
Jordan Seaton Also Had Himself a Day Against Iowa State
Salter played tremendously well, but so did five-star sophomore Jordan Seaton, who played, undoubtedly, the finest game of his life. There is a reason he's a first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft's forecast.
Seaton was Salter's blindside defensive tackle on Saturday, and according to PFF, he played 30 pass-blocking snaps without allowing a single pressure, earning an 89.1 pass-blocking grade. In short, without his protection, Colorado does not pull off the upset.
He made it look so simple, navigating all of the adversity Iowa State placed before him. His technique and awareness kept the offense running smoothly throughout the game.
Seaton's performance illustrates how much of a force he is when he's healthy and in the zone. That's why signing him was such an emphasis for Sanders — he's a building block for this program for years to come.
Games such as these also reaffirm why he's such a coveted recruit. If he keeps playing at this level, he could be an actual game-changer for Colorado for the entire season.