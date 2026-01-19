Deion Sanders' Financial Impact on Colorado Revealed

It's been 32 years since coach Deion Sanders recorded "Must Be the Money," but not much has changed.

The Coach Prime era has been a financial godsend for the Colorado Buffaloes, and a recent study shows it. Colorado is the 20th most valuable football program in the country, according to an annual analysis by Ryan Brewer, an associate professor of finance at Indiana University Columbus. The Wall Street Journal reported its findings.

Colorado Among College Football's Most Prosperous

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While the factors Brewer considers are a rich tapestry, one could think of it as a team's net worth. It accounts for industry trends, cash flows, revenue and broader economic shifts.

The "Prime Effect" has driven record ticket sales, commercial appeal, local investment and even student enrollment since Sanders arrived in Boulder just over three years ago. On all accounts, the university is as sports-centric as it has ever been, with an adjusted revenue of $141 million according to Brewer.

Colorado is the most valuable team that plays in a conference other than the SEC or Big Ten, meriting $870 million. That mark is also ahead of 15 schools from the sport's most lucrative conferences. The independent Notre Dame Fighting Irish rank first among non-SEC/Big Ten schools and sixth overall, but the Buffaloes lead the Big 12 and are one spot above the ACC's Miami Hurricanes.

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches his players warmup prior to the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Texas stands alone at a whopping $2.197 billion, despite missing the College Football Playoff entirely. Texas A&M, Ohio State, LSU and Michigan round out the top five, all worth around $1.5 billion. Fifteen teams are at 10 digits or more amid a 46 percent uptick in value across the FBS.

However, Monday's National Championship between Indiana and Miami will take place between the 28th and 21st-highest valuations.

Many Big 12 schools measure stunningly low, including Texas Tech at No. 36. Colorado is the conference's highest-valued school by nine spots (TCU, 29th) and one of just eight schools in the top 50, the fewest in the Power Four (Big Ten - 18, SEC - 14, ACC - nine).

These metrics prove that success doesn't always rake it in and vice versa. Still, Colorado's top-20 status is extremely impressive considering its conference and program status pre-Coach Prime.

But the measurement also isn't apples to apples with the university's actual economic standing, as CU's athletic department reels from the landmark House v. NCAA settlement last June. It's facing a $27 million deficit that must break even by June.

Fernando Lovo's Big Job

Jan 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Fernando Lovo during the first half against the Utah Utes at CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado brought in fresh blood to address that discrepancy, new athletic director Fernando Lovo. Over the next few months, his decisions in partnership with his predecessor, Rick George, will steer the futures of numerous sports, football first and foremost.

And nowadays, simple Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) often won't cut it in the wild west that is modern college sports. Schools directly pay athletes and must go outside the box to do so, with some even partnering with private equity firms. Anything goes, and player freedom is near-limitless, a landscape that often demotivates donors.

The Buffs were a beat behind schedule with George in charge, so Lovo must act decisively to keep them rolling. Sanders has given Colorado the national attention it long desired, so leadership will have tough discussions and decisions to make it meaningful.