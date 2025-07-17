Deion Sanders Health Update, Colorado Buffaloes Return Revealed By Son
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders and his son, Deion Sanders Jr., plan on returning to Boulder just in time for the start of preseason training camp.
"Coach Prime" has spent the summer at his home in Texas recovering from an undisclosed health issue, which he declined to elaborate on at Big 12 media days last week. Still, the eldest Sanders appears to be on the mend and plans on making his way back to Colorado next week.
Sanders Jr., also known as "Bucky," provided an important update regarding his father's return timetable on Monday while appearing on "The Scoop with Dukes" podcast.
"We're headed back to Colorado next week," Sanders Jr. told host Phillip Dukes. "It's a blessing. It's been a long journey, a long road."
"Bucky" also said that his father will eventually open up about the exact nature of his health issues. All that's known is that Sanders lost 14 pounds and was forced to miss Colorado's summer prospect camps.
"Soon everybody will know the reason I ain't left this house this summer," Sanders Jr. added. "Everyone will know in the next few weeks or so."
At Big 12 media days in Frisco, Texas, last week, "Coach Prime" spoke only briefly about his health, instead aiming to keep the focus on his new-look Colorado team.
"I'm doing wonderful," Sanders said at Big 12 media days. "Don't I look good?... I'm not here to talk about my health. I'm here to talk about my team."
Sanders was certainly energetic during his press conference and remains excited about his upcoming third season leading the Buffs. The Buffs will begin preseason camp on July 28 with all eyes on the starting quarterback battle between Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter and incoming freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis.
"I'm living good," Sanders said. "I'm living lovely. Not a care in the world."
Despite losing quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and other key players from last season's nine-win team to the NFL, expectations are high, at least internally, for the 2025 Buffs. "Coach Prime" and his staff improved Colorado's offensive and defensive lines via the transfer portal, and both Salter and Lewis provide promise at the quarterback position.
Once preseason camp begins on July 28, Colorado has about one month to prepare for its season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Aug. 29. "Coach Prime" won his first two season openers at Colorado against the TCU Horned Frogs (2023) and North Dakota State Bison (2024), but the Yellow Jackets represent another challenging Week 1 opponent. Led by coach Brent Key and quarterback Haynes King, Georgia Tech went 7-6 (5-3 ACC) last season with notable wins over the Florida State Seminoles, Miami Hurricanes, Duke Blue Devils and North Carolina Tar Heels.