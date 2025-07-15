Cleveland Browns Insider Reveals Shedeur Sanders' Depth Chart Status
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has hit the homestretch of his first NFL offseason.
The former Colorado Buffaloes star and son of coach Deion Sanders has had a whirlwind last few months since falling farther than anyone expected to the fifth round of April's draft.
And yet, he's likely on the only team in the league that could elect to start him despite the slide. Questions haunt Cleveland's quarterback room as 40-year-old Joe Flacco, unproven veteran Kenny Pickett and Oregon Ducks third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel each vouch for a starting spot.
With all-important training camp on the horizon, ESPN Browns beat reporter Daniel Oyefusi went on NFL Live to discuss Cleveland's plans throughout the spring and into the summer.
"It was more of the teaching and an installation process," Oyefusi said Monday. "That's going to change once we get into the summer. [They're] looking to evaluate this crop of quarterbacks"
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has a tall task in dealing with four signal callers in contention for a starting spot, as most teams' quarterback battles involve two, at most. Gabriel was a surprise pick in the third round, so Stefanski and his brass could be higher on him than others, but Oyefusi pointed out that experience still has a leg up as the offseason wears on.
"You have to look at the vets, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, as being ahead of the crop," Oyefusi said.
MORE: Deion Sanders Opens Up On Health Update: Sends Message To Colorado Buffaloes Fans
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Predicted to Land 4-Star Recruit Rodney Colton?
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Is Surprising Cleveland Browns Teammates Amid Quarterback Competition
MORE: Cleveland Browns Trade Shedeur Sanders? Potential Team Identified
On the fourth hand, Sanders made his mark with what he could, often posting the best stats of the room during OTAs. However, not much stock will be put into numbers until 11-on-11 work truly heats up in training camp.
"He impressed with his progression, with his accuracy," Oyefusi said. "They love what he's doing in the building, but can he crack that group?"
If nothing else, Sanders's spring performances show he hasn't wavered throughout his chaotic pre- and post-draft process. While at Colorado, he showed that no matter the circumstances, both on and off the field, he can come in and compete with college football's best.
If the same goes for the NFL, the only thing standing in Sanders's way of a starting spot is himself. Flacco could provide excellent mentorship as one of the league's oldest active players, and Stefanski provides a strong run-first approach that takes pressure off young quarterbacks.
Paired with a proven talent in running back Jerome Ford, two enticing rookie tailbacks in Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, and solid weaponry in wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and tight end David Njoku, and Sanders could help Cleveland's offense succeed sooner rather than later.
Sanders has proven to have fan and locker room support as one of the league's most popular rookies in jersey sales, social media interaction and branding. Even if his initial situation in Cleveland doesn't work out, on-field displays could have teams chomping at the bit for his services.
He's by no means a lock to start right away or a guarantee to succeed in the NFL, but if Sanders has shown anything, it's that he won't crack when lights shine their brightest. He's consistent, and that's what the Browns have lacked at quarterback for their entire existence.