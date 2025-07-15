Deion Sanders Reveals NFL Training Camp Visit Plans For Sons Shedeur And Shilo
With less than two weeks until his own preseason camp leading the Colorado Buffaloes kicks off, coach Deion Sanders hopes to visit his two youngest sons at their respective NFL training camps.
Sanders' plans were revealed on Monday in a YouTube video posted by former Colorado safety Shilo Sanders, who's entering his first NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "Coach Prime" said he plans on checking out the Bucs' camp before heading to Ohio to watch former Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns.
"I'm going to try my best to get on a plane to go see you (Shilo) and go see Shedeur go to work," Deion Sanders said on a FaceTime call with Shilo.
"Coach Prime" has spent the summer at his home in Texas battling an undisclosed health issue but was able to speak at Big 12 media days last week, sharing that he's "doing wonderful." The Pro Football Hall of Famer is entering his third season leading the Buffs and his first without Shedeur and Shilo.
Buccaneers rookies, including Shilo, must report to preseason camp on Monday ahead of the team's first official preseason practice on July 24. Shedeur and his fellow Browns rookies will report to Berea, Ohio, on Friday, with practices set to begin early the following week. "Coach Prime" won't be able to spend much time with either son as Colorado players report to Boulder on July 27 for the start of training camp.
After going undrafted, Shilo signed with the Buccaneers in April on a rookie free agent contract. Making a strong impression on Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles and his staff during preseason camp will be critical for Shilo to earn a spot on the Buccaneers' final roster.
"Like the rest of the safeties, he's very intelligent, he's very loud," Bowles said of Shilo earlier this summer. "You can hear him making calls and everything, so he's got a good grasp of things day one. There was about three or four of them that did, he's one of them. But, you've got to make plays in pads, obviously, and that's what it comes down to. Knowing what to do and then doing it consistently and constantly getting better every day."
Shedeur was selected by Cleveland in the fifth round of April's NFL Draft and is now competing with third-round pick Dillon Gabriel and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for Cleveland's starting quarterback job. Speculation continues to run wild on the four-man competition, but more will be known soon once coach Kevin Stefanski and the Browns open preseason camp.
Other former Buffs entering their first NFL training camp include cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter (Jacksonville Jaguars), safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (Jaguars), defensive end BJ Green II (Jaguars) and wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr. (Carolina Panthers) and LaJohntay Wester (Baltimore Ravens).