Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Reveals NFL Training Camp Visit Plans For Sons Shedeur And Shilo

Ahead of the Colorado Buffaloes' preseason camp, coach Deion Sanders aims to visit his sons at their own NFL training camps. Shedeur and Shilo Sanders are entering their rookie seasons with the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, respectively.

Jack Carlough

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) and head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and social media producer Deion Sanders Jr. following the win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) and head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and social media producer Deion Sanders Jr. following the win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

With less than two weeks until his own preseason camp leading the Colorado Buffaloes kicks off, coach Deion Sanders hopes to visit his two youngest sons at their respective NFL training camps.

Sanders' plans were revealed on Monday in a YouTube video posted by former Colorado safety Shilo Sanders, who's entering his first NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "Coach Prime" said he plans on checking out the Bucs' camp before heading to Ohio to watch former Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns.

"I'm going to try my best to get on a plane to go see you (Shilo) and go see Shedeur go to work," Deion Sanders said on a FaceTime call with Shilo.

Deion Sanders Planning Visit Sons Shedeur Shilo NFL Training Camp Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cleveland Browns Colorado Buffaloes
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders puts in extra work after practice during NFL minicamp, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Coach Prime" has spent the summer at his home in Texas battling an undisclosed health issue but was able to speak at Big 12 media days last week, sharing that he's "doing wonderful." The Pro Football Hall of Famer is entering his third season leading the Buffs and his first without Shedeur and Shilo.

Buccaneers rookies, including Shilo, must report to preseason camp on Monday ahead of the team's first official preseason practice on July 24. Shedeur and his fellow Browns rookies will report to Berea, Ohio, on Friday, with practices set to begin early the following week. "Coach Prime" won't be able to spend much time with either son as Colorado players report to Boulder on July 27 for the start of training camp.

After going undrafted, Shilo signed with the Buccaneers in April on a rookie free agent contract. Making a strong impression on Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles and his staff during preseason camp will be critical for Shilo to earn a spot on the Buccaneers' final roster.

"Like the rest of the safeties, he's very intelligent, he's very loud," Bowles said of Shilo earlier this summer. "You can hear him making calls and everything, so he's got a good grasp of things day one. There was about three or four of them that did, he's one of them. But, you've got to make plays in pads, obviously, and that's what it comes down to. Knowing what to do and then doing it consistently and constantly getting better every day."

MORE: Cleveland Browns Trade Shedeur Sanders? Potential Team Identified

MORE: Deion Sanders Opens Up On Health Update: Sends Message To Colorado Buffaloes Fans

MORE: Shedeur Sanders Is Surprising Cleveland Browns Teammates Amid Quarterback Competition

Shedeur was selected by Cleveland in the fifth round of April's NFL Draft and is now competing with third-round pick Dillon Gabriel and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for Cleveland's starting quarterback job. Speculation continues to run wild on the four-man competition, but more will be known soon once coach Kevin Stefanski and the Browns open preseason camp.

Other former Buffs entering their first NFL training camp include cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter (Jacksonville Jaguars), safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (Jaguars), defensive end BJ Green II (Jaguars) and wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr. (Carolina Panthers) and LaJohntay Wester (Baltimore Ravens).

feed

Published |Modified
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of Colorado Buffaloes Wire, part of the USA Today Sports network. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report.

Home/Football