Shedeur Sanders 'Impossible' Trade Proposal: Reunion With Former Teammate?

Colorado Buffaloes fans hoping to see Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders reunited with Jacksonville Jaguars two-way star Travis Hunter shouldn't hold their breath. Former NFL great Asante Samuel Sr. floated the idea in a recent livestream.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Browns had a rare opportunity in the 2025 NFL Draft to bring together two of college football’s most electrifying stars on the same NFL roster, in former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter, but they let it slip away.

Going into the draft, Cleveland held the second overall pick heading into draft weekend. With that position, they would have had a golden opportunity to select Hunter early and still land Sanders later.

Shedeur Sanders' Impossible Trade Idea Has Him Reunited with Travis Hunter in Jacksonville
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Instead, the Browns traded the No. 2 pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who used it to take Hunter.

Cleveland ultimately selected Sanders in the fifth round, behind another quarterback in Dillon Gabriel, missing out on a fantastic chance to unite one of the most dynamic duos in recent college football history.

The duo combined for 171 receptions, 2,167 yards, and 24 touchdowns over just three seasons.

That connection between Sanders and Hunter extended beyond the field as they led the charge in bringing Colorado back to national prominence. Two leaders who embraced the spotlight, media attention, and the massive expectations that came with playing under coach Deion Sanders.

They were not only teammates but trusted friends who thrived in pressure-packed moments together, each elevating the other on and off the field.

The connection between the two was so powerful that even now, months after the draft, some are still hoping for a reunion in the NFL.

Oct 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; University of Colorado Buffaloes football players Shedeur Sanders (L) and Travis Hunter
Oct 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; University of Colorado Buffaloes football players Shedeur Sanders (L) and Travis Hunter (R) watch during the third period between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

On a recent “Say What Needs to Be Said” livestream, former Super Bowl champion and All-Pro cornerback Asante Samuel Sr. floated a provocative but impossible idea of sending Sanders to Jacksonville to reunite with Hunter.

“Trevor Lawrence has two number one receivers—is he going to be able to get them the ball?” Samuel said. “I think not. Lawrence isn't as good as he was as a college prospect.”

The comment sparked a fresh wave of headline speculation online, but for Colorado Buffaloes fans, while the idea of Sanders and Hunter playing together again in the NFL is undeniably exciting, at this point, seeing them on the same roster isn't a possibility outside of fantasy football.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) looks to quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the 10th organized tea
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) looks to quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the 10th organized team activity at Miller Electric Center Wednesday, June 4, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jacksonville has already made its moves.

The Jaguars now have Hunter and a franchise quarterback they believe in with Trevor Lawrence, who, as a reminder, last June signed a new contract through 2030 on a deal worth $275 million.

Whether Samuel’s critiques of Lawrence will hold up or not, the Jaguars are committed to building around their former first overall pick, and their move to pick up Hunter makes that clear.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) taps wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) on the helmet as wide receiver Ca
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) taps wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) on the helmet as wide receiver Cam Camper (17) looks on during the first organized team activity at Miller Electric Center Monday, May 19, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cleveland, on the other hand, could still come out of this looking good.

Beyond a pair of traffic violations that briefly made headlines, Sanders has given the Browns reason to believe he could be something special.

Trading him now would not only be premature, it would be giving up on what might be a long-term answer at quarterback before he’s even played a down with the starters.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) speaks with head coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at NFL minicamp, Wed
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) speaks with head coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at NFL minicamp, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Whether it was a miscalculation or a strategy for depth and future assets, Cleveland passed on the chance to draft both Sanders and Hunter.

So for now, any hopes of a Sanders-Hunter reunion will have to wait.

The dream of seeing the duo share an NFL sideline again is likely out of question for the foreseeable future.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Former Colorado Buffaloes players Shedeur Sanders (L) and Travis Hunter (R) during their numb
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Former Colorado Buffaloes players Shedeur Sanders (L) and Travis Hunter (R) during their number retirement ceremony before the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Instead, fans should be hopeful to see them compete as professional opponents.

If Sanders becomes the quarterback he believes he can be, it would only be a matter of time.

But no matter how things play out, the Browns will always be the team that passed on a once-in-a-generation chance to keep one of college football’s most iconic duos together in the NFL.

