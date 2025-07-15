Shedeur Sanders 'Impossible' Trade Proposal: Reunion With Former Teammate?
The Cleveland Browns had a rare opportunity in the 2025 NFL Draft to bring together two of college football’s most electrifying stars on the same NFL roster, in former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter, but they let it slip away.
Going into the draft, Cleveland held the second overall pick heading into draft weekend. With that position, they would have had a golden opportunity to select Hunter early and still land Sanders later.
Instead, the Browns traded the No. 2 pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who used it to take Hunter.
Cleveland ultimately selected Sanders in the fifth round, behind another quarterback in Dillon Gabriel, missing out on a fantastic chance to unite one of the most dynamic duos in recent college football history.
The duo combined for 171 receptions, 2,167 yards, and 24 touchdowns over just three seasons.
That connection between Sanders and Hunter extended beyond the field as they led the charge in bringing Colorado back to national prominence. Two leaders who embraced the spotlight, media attention, and the massive expectations that came with playing under coach Deion Sanders.
They were not only teammates but trusted friends who thrived in pressure-packed moments together, each elevating the other on and off the field.
The connection between the two was so powerful that even now, months after the draft, some are still hoping for a reunion in the NFL.
On a recent “Say What Needs to Be Said” livestream, former Super Bowl champion and All-Pro cornerback Asante Samuel Sr. floated a provocative but impossible idea of sending Sanders to Jacksonville to reunite with Hunter.
“Trevor Lawrence has two number one receivers—is he going to be able to get them the ball?” Samuel said. “I think not. Lawrence isn't as good as he was as a college prospect.”
The comment sparked a fresh wave of headline speculation online, but for Colorado Buffaloes fans, while the idea of Sanders and Hunter playing together again in the NFL is undeniably exciting, at this point, seeing them on the same roster isn't a possibility outside of fantasy football.
Jacksonville has already made its moves.
The Jaguars now have Hunter and a franchise quarterback they believe in with Trevor Lawrence, who, as a reminder, last June signed a new contract through 2030 on a deal worth $275 million.
Whether Samuel’s critiques of Lawrence will hold up or not, the Jaguars are committed to building around their former first overall pick, and their move to pick up Hunter makes that clear.
Cleveland, on the other hand, could still come out of this looking good.
Beyond a pair of traffic violations that briefly made headlines, Sanders has given the Browns reason to believe he could be something special.
Trading him now would not only be premature, it would be giving up on what might be a long-term answer at quarterback before he’s even played a down with the starters.
Whether it was a miscalculation or a strategy for depth and future assets, Cleveland passed on the chance to draft both Sanders and Hunter.
So for now, any hopes of a Sanders-Hunter reunion will have to wait.
The dream of seeing the duo share an NFL sideline again is likely out of question for the foreseeable future.
Instead, fans should be hopeful to see them compete as professional opponents.
If Sanders becomes the quarterback he believes he can be, it would only be a matter of time.
But no matter how things play out, the Browns will always be the team that passed on a once-in-a-generation chance to keep one of college football’s most iconic duos together in the NFL.