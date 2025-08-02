Deion Sanders Receives Heartfelt Message From Cam Newton
It’s been an emotional start to the Colorado Buffaloes' 2025 season.
On the same day Colorado opened fall camp, coach Deion Sanders announced he had undergone surgery to remove his bladder following a cancer diagnosis.
He lost 25 pounds during recovery and missed weeks of team activities. At one point, his condition became so serious that he even felt the need to prepare a will.
It was an announcement that sent shockwaves through college football, offering a sobering reminder that even someone as seemingly invincible as “Prime Time” can face life-altering challenges.
Still, “Coach Prime” returned with the same energy and charisma that have defined his time in Boulder.
Since going public, Sanders has received numerous messages of support from across the sports world. Among the most moving came from the former NFL All-Pro, Cam Newton, who paid tribute during a recent episode of his podcast, 4th and 1 with Cam Newton.
After reflecting on the loss of his grandmother, Newton emphasized the importance of giving people their flowers while they can still receive them.
“The wisdom in me tells me to give people their flowers while they can still smell them,” Newton said. “So with that being said, there would be no Cam Newton—the bravado, the aura, the flash—without Deion Sanders.”
Newton, a former NFL MVP and Heisman Trophy winner, was once one of the most electrifying athletes in football. Known for his signature “Superman” celebration and for popularizing the dab in the NFL, Newton brought showmanship and confidence to the quarterback position with traits that mirrored the flair Sanders made famous decades earlier.
Newton also praised Sanders not just for his accomplishments on the field, but for what he has represented off of it: “What he means to Black culture, to football as a whole," Newton continued.
"I hope I am to my sons what you are to your sons. What you’ve meant to me and what you mean to me… those late-night texts, those calls.”
Sanders has long served as a mentor and role model, not only to players he’s coached, but to countless athletes who came after him. His example of self-belief, swagger, and professionalism has left a lasting imprint on several generations.
“I didn’t know he was faced with this,” Newton continued, “and yet through it all, he’s still impacting lives. There will never be another Deion Sanders.”
Newton closed the segment with a personal message directed at his mentor. “So Prime, when you see this, bro, appreciate you, dawg. Thank you for who you are—not just to me—but for being a beacon of hope for guys and gals all across the world. I appreciate you.”
For many fans, Newton’s words reflected the cultural weight Sanders has carried for decades. From his days as a trailblazing two-sport athlete to his transformation into one of college football’s most dynamic coaches, Sanders has always been larger than life.
Now, by sharing one of the most vulnerable experiences of his life, he’s added a new dimension to that legacy.
As he steps back onto the field this fall, "Coach Prime" returns not just as a coach or cultural icon, but as a living reminder of strength through adversity.