Deion Sanders Highlights Isaac Wilson's Strength Amid Quarterback Battle

The Colorado Buffaloes are heading into their upcoming matchup with No. 12 Texas Tech with one of the biggest questions surrounding the program centered on the quarterback position. During the Colorado Football Coaches Show, Buffs coach Deion Sanders provided more insight into what he saw from Wilson and what could come next for the Colorado offense.

With the Buffaloes preparing for an undefeated Texas Tech team, Sanders’ comments about Wilson could provide an important indication of how Colorado is approaching its quarterback situation. Wilson showed potential after entering the game and Sanders appears to believe the Utah transfer is prepared for what’s to come.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach Prime on Colorado QB Isaac Wilson: “Isaac’s not scary.”



“Ju Ju isn’t either.”



“Isaac is going to go out there and try it … you can check him and he’s going to be ready to go.” pic.twitter.com/9C35o277EX — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) September 30, 2026

Deion Sanders’ Thoughts on Isaac Wilson

Sanders evaluated Wilson's performance in the second half against Baylor and offered an intriguing insight:

"Isaac's not scary. And JuJu's not either, contrary. But Isaac is gonna. . . I started out like that because I want you to know he's gonna go out there and try it. Like, give you an example. When I saw Isaac, we threw the seam down the middle of the field, down hashmarks, and he missed, widely," said Sanders.

"It was a miss, but you know what I said? 'Okay, he's getting there.' And he came off the sideline and I went at him, it was like a temperature check. 'What's wrong with you? You grindin' to get in and get your butt going.' Yes sir. That's all he needed. He needed a temperature check. You can do that, you can check him and he’s gonna be ready to go.”

Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson entered the game against Baylor after Julian Lewis played the first half. Lewis completed 11 of 16 passes for 75 yards before giving way to Wilson, who finished the game 12-of-25 for 156 yards and a touchdown.

Although Wilson did not immediately take control of the game, Sanders indicated that he saw enough from the quarterback to remain encouraged about his performance.

Sanders' comments suggest that the Colorado coach did not necessarily view Wilson’s early struggles as a reason to abandon the quarterback. Instead, the coach appeared to view the game as an opportunity for Wilson to settle into the offense and get comfortable after being called upon in the middle of the game.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) drops back to pass against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson helped Colorado move the football after entering and gave the Buffaloes a different look offensively. His ability to make plays through the air also gave Sanders something to evaluate as he considers what Colorado needs at quarterback moving forward.

The quarterback situation has become one of the biggest storylines for the Buffaloes after they dropped consecutive games to Northwestern and Baylor. Colorado opened the season 2-0 but now sits at 2-2, making this upcoming matchup against Texas tech an important opportunity to change the direction of the season.

Key for Colorado Quarterback vs. Texas Tech

Sanders has repeatedly emphasized that the quarterback position is about more than simply putting up statistics. The player under center needs to operate the offense, make decision and distribute the football to Colorado’s playmakers.

This philosophy could be particularly important against Texas Tech, which enters the matchup undefeated and ranked No. 12 nationally.

Coach Prime highlighted the lack of fear from Wilson after the quarterback entered the game.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) is sacked by Baylor Bears linebacker Kedrick Walker (36) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders indicated that Wilson’s early struggles were more about settling into the game than anything else. With Texas Tech coming to Boulder, the quarterback situation remains something to watch.

Wilson's confidence could be important for Colorado as it looks to bounce back from consecutive losses and get back on track against Texas Tech.

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