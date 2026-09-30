Three Bold Predictions for Colorado vs. Texas Tech

The Colorado Buffaloes are heading into one of their biggest tests as they take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Colorado enters the matchup at 2-2 after consecutive losses to Northwestern and Baylor, while the Red Raiders remain undefeated at 4-0 and have opened Big 12 play with a victory.

Texas Tech enters the game as a significant favorite, with DraftKings placing the Red Raiders around +13.5-point favorites and the total at 50.5 points. Colorado is returning home for a game that could provide a major opportunity to reset its season. With that in mind, here are three bold predictions for this upcoming matchup.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) scores a touchdown against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joseph Williams Will Record Another 100-Yard Receiving Game

Colorado’s passing game could face a difficult challenge against a Texas Tech defense that has already demonstrated an ability to create turnovers. However, if the Buffaloes are going to stay competitive, Colorado wide receiver Joseph Williams is likely to be at the center of the game plan.

Williams enters this game as Colorado’s leading receiver with 361 yards and four touchdowns through four games. He was also one of the few consistent bright spots offensively during the loss to Baylor, finishing that game with five catches for 88 yards and a touchdown.

The bold prediction is that Williams will break the 100-yard mark for the first time this season.

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) celebrates his touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That could happen simply because Colorado may need to throw the football frequently if Texas Tech establishes control of the scoreboard. The Red Raiders are averaging 36.3 points per game, meaning the Buffaloes could find themselves in a game where they have to generate offense quickly.

Williams has already shown that he can become a focal point when Colorado needs a playmaker. Expect Colorado to move him around the formation and look for opportunities to get the ball in his hands early.

Colorado Will Force at Least Two Texas Tech Turnovers

Texas Tech has been productive offensively, but the Red Raiders have also shown some vulnerability through the air. Quarterback Will Hammond has thrown for 968 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions through four games.

Sep 26, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Will Hammond (15) signals in the first half against the Sam Houston Bearkats at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes’ defense will need to take chances against an offense capable of producing explosive plays. Rather than allowing Texas Tech to methodically move down the field, Colorado could try to create pressure and force Hammond into difficult decisions.

A two-turnover performance would be particularly important because Colorado has struggled to generate enough offensive consistency during its two-game losing streak. Short fields could give the Buffaloes opportunities that they might not be able to create through sustained drives.

One of those turnovers could come from the secondary, while another could be generated by pressure on Hammond.

If Colorado wants to pull off a major upset, creating extra possessions could be one of the most important ingredients.

Colorado Will Keep Texas Tech Within One Score Entering the Fourth Quarter

Colorado is fully capable of making this a competitive game deep into the second half.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the first half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas Tech is the higher-ranked and undefeated team, and the Red Raiders have been one of the more productive teams in the Big 12 through the opening four games. Colorado, meanwhile, has lost its last two games by a combined 44 points.

On paper, this makes the matchup look difficult for the Buffaloes.

However, playing at Folsom Field could change the equation. Colorado has also demonstrated an ability to run the football, averaging 156.5 rushing yards per game. Micah Welch leads the team with 213 rushing yards, and maintaining a productive ground game could keep Texas Tech’s offense on the sideline.

The prediction here is that Texas Tech will lead entering the fourth quarter, but Colorado will still be within one score.

That does not necessarily mean the Buffaloes will win. Instead, it would represent a significantly different performance from the previous two weeks and give Colorado an opportunity to make the game interesting later on.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back JaQuail Smith (23) carries the ball against Baylor Bears safety Daniel Cobbs (14) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The betting line also leaves some room for that possibility. Texas Tech has moved from an opening spread of -14.5 to around -13.5, while the total remains at 50.5.

For Colorado, the formula is relatively straightforward: protect the football, create turnovers and get the ball to its best playmakers. If the Buffaloes can accomplish those things, this game could be much more competitive than the betting line suggests.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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