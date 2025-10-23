Deion Sanders Implements Unique Change To Colorado Practice In Preparation For Utah
Expecting a difficult game ahead against the Utah Utes, coach Deion Sanders implemented a unique practice strategy to get his Colorado Buffaloes ready for a possible deficit.
"Coach Prime" told CBS Colorado's Romi Bean earlier this week that the Buffs are scrimmaging with the mindset of being down 7-0, with the thought process being that CU must overcome immediate adversities. Utah has long dominated at Rice-Eccles Stadium, and the Buffs are seemingly well aware of the challenge.
"This week, I've put seven points on the scoreboard every time we practice. We look up there and we see seven, so we got to feel like we're going there down by seven," Sanders told CBS Colorado. "We got to overcome that adversity to begin with. Then, we got to overcome several adversities in the game that may not go our way, but we go to fight through those adversities and come out with the victory."
Why Colorado Must Step Up Its Game To Beat Utah
Utah is 5-2 (2-2 Big 12) on the season with Power Four wins over the UCLA Bruins, West Virginia Mountaineers and Arizona State Sun Devils, making for a tough Week 9 matchup. Colorado (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) hasn't won in Salt Lake City since 2011 and must play its best football of the season on Saturday to break that 14-year streak.
"We got to play twice as good as we'd normally play," Sanders said.
Fortunately for the Buffs, they have some momentum after upsetting the Iowa State Cyclones before the bye week, 24-17. "Coach Prime" has since liked what his Buffs have displayed at practice.
"I am happy with the young men that choose to do right when wrong is so prevalent," Sanders said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. "I am happy with the way they are practicing, the way they are in meetings, how attentive they are. I am seeing some changes of personalities, just in the practice habits and how physical they are and what they are going through in practice. I am happy with what I have seen for the last three days."
Sanders added that quarterback Kaidon Salter has thrown the ball well at practice, but he'll also have to step up his game for Colorado to leave Rice-Eccles victorious.
Deion Sanders Speaks On Utah Utes, Kyle Whittingham
Sanders also shared his admiration for Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, who has led the Utes to 172 wins in over 20 years at the helm.
"His team resembles who he is as a man, how he played the game: physical, tough, consistent," Sanders said. "I love what they're doing. I love the quarterback (Devon Dampier), the physicality. I love the way the corners play, got a linebacker that is a darn dawg. They got something special. I love what I see on film from them, but I love our team as well."