Shedeur Sanders' Most Likely NFL Draft Landing Spots: New Team In The Lead?
Following months of meetings, showcases and other tells, three teams have emerged as definitive frontrunners to select former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Tennessee Titans own the No. 1 overall pick and appear likely to select former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward. Most of the latest NFL mock drafts have Ward going No. 1 as the Titans' interest in Sanders has seemingly dwindled. While the Titans were still well represented at the Colorado Buffaloes' pro day earlier this month, coach Brian Callahan didn't attend. Soon after, Sanders and the Titans agreed to cancel a previously scheduled private workout.
As for the Cleveland Browns, their recent signing of 40-year-old free agent quarterback Joe Flacco certainly complicates things, but it shouldn't rule out a selection of Sanders at No. 2. Coach Kevin Stefanski still needs a young quarterback to build around, and neither Deshaun Watson nor Kenny Pickett are intriguing options.
"He's an extremely talented football player," Stefanski said, per the Browns' official X account. "Getting to know the kid, you watch the tape, and I think the important part as an evaluator is you want to talk to the players about plays and how he plays. I think he sees the game really, really well and has been raised the right way. They've done an outstanding job bringing him along in terms of understanding football. He's a very, very talented young man, but off the field is probably where I'm most impressed."
Prior to CU's "NFL Showcase" on April 4, Sanders and Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter reportedly had dinner with Stefanski, Browns general manager Andrew Berry and owner Jimmy Haslam.
MORE: Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Transfer Portal: Looking To Add Wide Receivers?
MORE: Former Colorado Buffaloes Defender Trevor Woods Searching For Home In Transfer Portal
MORE: Deion Sanders Shares Heartfelt Message From Father Of Jimmy Horn Jr. Before NFL Draft
If Cleveland does pass on Sanders (and likely picks Hunter), either the New York Giants (No. 3 overall pick) or New Orleans Saints (No. 9) will likely benefit. New York recently signed veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, but coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen attended Colorado's pro day and appear interested in the youngest son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders.
"It's a little bit cliché, but he checks all the boxes of a (player with a) dad that is a football coach and the passion that he approaches the game with," Schoen said in February, per Giants.com. "It was good getting to meet him. He's had a really good career at Colorado."
Although they'll need the Browns and Giants to pass, the Saints have suddenly become the favorite to land Shedeur Sanders with current quarterback Derek Carr now expected to miss significant time with a shoulder injury. "Coach Prime," at least, appears in full support of Sanders landing in New Orleans with the No. 9 overall pick.
Other teams to watch in the Sanders sweepstakes include the Las Vegas Raiders (No. 6) and Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 21). Sanders visited the Steelers last week and will reportedly check out the Raiders this upcoming week.
The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.