Deion Sanders' Lecture at Colorado Hints at Key Coaching Message

With his vast experience in life and as a professional athlete, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has plenty of advice to give to help others moving forward.

With that in mind, Sanders stopped by the class that was named after him, “Prime Time: Public Performance and Leadership,” to give some of his wisdom. USA Today reporter Brent Schrotenboer revealed what "Coach Prime" told students in the unique class at Colorado.

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adversity and Mental Health

“You’re dealing with petty stuff. Then we claim mental health, and it ain't mental health. It's you. I’m going to say that again: It's you. You know why I know it's you? Because when everything going good, you ain't (saying), ‘Oh man, mentally I'm really healthy right now.’ I've never heard nobody say that when it's going really, really good,” said Sanders per Schrotenboer.

In the current day of society, mental health has become a major topic of discussion, especially with the younger generation. Having a mentor like Coach Prime, who has been through a lot of adversity, is a great opportunity for these students to learn how to monitor their mental health.

The message from Sanders is likely one that he's given his own team.

As far as the trials Sanders has faced, the biggest is arguably his battles with blood clots and bladder cancer, and various other procedures. With the adversity that Sanders has battled through, there is no doubt that he understands what it takes to get through it physically just as much mentally.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With players able to enter the transfer portal after every season, the importance of coaching players on and off the field only increases.

Accountability

Sanders also talked about the negativity that the younger generation can often exhibit and create situations where they blame others and fail to take accountability for their own actions.

“But when it goes bad, you blame something. You want you want to blame something. And this generation is better than that. Like, you guys are smarter, more intelligent, more insightful. Like, you traveled and visited more places. You're having opportunities that we would never been afforded. And you complain too dern much. Like, quit trippin'. Like, I'm serious. Quit trippin' and man up. Woman up. Do the doggone thing. And tell your parents you love them,” Sanders said per Schrotenboer.

The biggest point from Coach Prime when talking about the negativity with the younger generation was the lack of accountability that they often possess. As these students continue to grow, they must learn the accountability that Sanders has been able to develop.

Coach Prime was able to learn accountability through a lengthy playing career at the collegiate and professional levels. For a team to be successful, its best players must be accountable for their mistakes and willing to own up to them.

As one of the most successful players in NFL history, Sanders learned the importance of accountability, which helped him to be a part of two Super Bowl-winning teams and ultimately get selected to the NFL Hall of Fame.

While not all of the students participate in athletics, the experience that Sanders has gained throughout the course of his life is something that could be very valuable as they continue to grow throughout their time in Boulder.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

2026 Outlook

With Colorado and coach Sanders looking ahead to the 2026 season, the ability for him to function as a mentor could be one of the more valuable things for the Buffaloes. With redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis entering the season as the projected starter, having someone to learn from like Sanders could help him to be ready when adversity does strike, and Colorado needs him to make a play.

Additionally, the Buffaloes have made more of an emphasis on high school recruiting, and with those younger players, Sanders has the chance to make a significant impact in their lives as players but also as young men.

As Coach Prime continues his time in Boulder, his ability to lead people on and off the field is one of his best qualities and should help Colorado to find success on the field and help lead the younger generation in a great direction moving forward.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.