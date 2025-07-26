Deion Sanders Makes Unprecedented Medical Move Amid Undisclosed Health Issues
Coach Deion Sanders has returned to the Colorado Buffaloes, but his first press conference of fall camp will include some unexpected guests.
On Monday at 11 a.m. MT, "Coach Prime" will be accompanied by his medical team, along with representatives from CU Anschutz and UCHealth, according to an advisory from CU Athletics. CU Anschutz is the University of Colorado's medical campus.
This news comes amid Sanders's undisclosed health issue saga, which has kept him away from the Buffaloes since April's spring game. It's unclear whether these health officials will speak at the presser.
Sanders, due to turn 58 in August, returned to Boulder on Thursday after spending much of the spring and summer at his Texas home. His only recent Colorado-related appearance was at Big 12 Football Media Day, where he maintained that he felt good but refused to elaborate on the issue.
On Friday, he posted on social media that he was feeling "great" and seemingly ready to return to coaching duties. He will reunite with the Buffs on Sunday for the first team meeting of fall.
While absent, Coach Prime missed the Buffs' summer workouts and a myriad of recruiting visits to campus.
Despite internal optimism regarding his health, the pending presence of medical officials sparks speculation that Sanders's ailment could be more serious. If nothing else, this entourage could provide long-awaited clarity and updates on the issues.
On a May podcast appearance alongside Asante Samuel Jr., Sanders revealed he had lost 14 pounds to that point in the offseason due to his condition.
"What I’m dealing with right now is at a whole 'nother level," Sanders said.
Sanders has had a lengthy history of health issues throughout his tenure as a college football coach, including with Colorado. Coach Prime had two toes amputated in 2021 and missed time due to blood clots in his leg in 2023.
A major difference in Coach Prime's job this season is that it will be the first time he's coached without one of his sons. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders are beginning NFL careers with the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, respectively.
On Wednesday, Sanders and his eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., made a trip to Tampa to watch Shilo at the start of training camp. Coach Prime appeared in good spirits as he supported his son and conversed with Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles.
With training camp scheduled to ramp up next week, Sanders may not be at 100 percent yet. A new-look Colorado group will enter its final preparation stages before kicking off 2025 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on August 29.
Sanders will oversee a quarterback battle between Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis, plaster down depth charts for a made-over offensive line and kindle relationships with over one dozen spring transfers, among many other fall coaching duties.
As Colorado fans anxiously await Sanders breaking out the gold-plated whistle and heading on his signature pre-game walks around Folsom Field, health has once again come into focus. In all likelihood, difficult questions will be answered on Monday when Coach Prime takes the mic.