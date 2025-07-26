Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Makes Unprecedented Medical Move Amid Undisclosed Health Issues

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders's personal medical team will join him at his first press conference back in Boulder on Monday. "Coach Prime" has been dealing with undisclosed health issues this offseason that kept him from the Buffs until Thursday.

Harrison Simeon

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star.
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Coach Deion Sanders has returned to the Colorado Buffaloes, but his first press conference of fall camp will include some unexpected guests.

On Monday at 11 a.m. MT, "Coach Prime" will be accompanied by his medical team, along with representatives from CU Anschutz and UCHealth, according to an advisory from CU Athletics. CU Anschutz is the University of Colorado's medical campus.

This news comes amid Sanders's undisclosed health issue saga, which has kept him away from the Buffaloes since April's spring game. It's unclear whether these health officials will speak at the presser.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders leaves the stage after speaking with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at Th
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders leaves the stage after speaking with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Sanders, due to turn 58 in August, returned to Boulder on Thursday after spending much of the spring and summer at his Texas home. His only recent Colorado-related appearance was at Big 12 Football Media Day, where he maintained that he felt good but refused to elaborate on the issue.

On Friday, he posted on social media that he was feeling "great" and seemingly ready to return to coaching duties. He will reunite with the Buffs on Sunday for the first team meeting of fall.

While absent, Coach Prime missed the Buffs' summer workouts and a myriad of recruiting visits to campus.

Despite internal optimism regarding his health, the pending presence of medical officials sparks speculation that Sanders's ailment could be more serious. If nothing else, this entourage could provide long-awaited clarity and updates on the issues.

On a May podcast appearance alongside Asante Samuel Jr., Sanders revealed he had lost 14 pounds to that point in the offseason due to his condition.

"What I’m dealing with right now is at a whole 'nother level," Sanders said.

Sanders has had a lengthy history of health issues throughout his tenure as a college football coach, including with Colorado. Coach Prime had two toes amputated in 2021 and missed time due to blood clots in his leg in 2023.

A major difference in Coach Prime's job this season is that it will be the first time he's coached without one of his sons. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders are beginning NFL careers with the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, respectively.

On Wednesday, Sanders and his eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., made a trip to Tampa to watch Shilo at the start of training camp. Coach Prime appeared in good spirits as he supported his son and conversed with Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles.

With training camp scheduled to ramp up next week, Sanders may not be at 100 percent yet. A new-look Colorado group will enter its final preparation stages before kicking off 2025 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on August 29.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders congratulates wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) for his punt return for a touch
Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders congratulates wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) for his punt return for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders will oversee a quarterback battle between Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis, plaster down depth charts for a made-over offensive line and kindle relationships with over one dozen spring transfers, among many other fall coaching duties.

As Colorado fans anxiously await Sanders breaking out the gold-plated whistle and heading on his signature pre-game walks around Folsom Field, health has once again come into focus. In all likelihood, difficult questions will be answered on Monday when Coach Prime takes the mic.

Harrison Simeon
HARRISON SIMEON

Harrison Simeon is a beat writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI. Formerly, he wrote for Colorado Buffaloes Wire of the USA TODAY Sports network and has interned with the Daily Camera and Crescent City Sports. At the University of Colorado Boulder, he studies journalism and has passionately covered school athletics as President and Editor-In-Chief of its student sports media organization, Sko Buffs Sports. He is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana.

