Special Connection Between Deion Sanders, Brennan Marion Revealed
In this story:
The Colorado Buffaloes hired former Sacramento State Hornets coach Brennan Marion to be their offensive coordinator starting in 2026. The 38-year-old Marion now joins Colorado coach Deion Sanders’ staff, meaning Mario gets to work with one of his idols from his youth.
Brennan Marion Working For Idol Deion Sanders
Brennan Marion was hired by Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes to be their offensive coordinator earlier this offseason. The Buffs desperately need a jolt of energy on offense next season and they hope Marion can bring this to the table.
Per Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today, Marion’s senior year bio from high school stated that his favorite NFL player when he was growing up was Deion Sanders.
“As a kid growing up near Pittsburgh, Marion wore Sanders’ jersey, durag, and gloves,” Schrotenboer said. “At his 8th birthday in 1995, his mom told USA Today Sports that his birthday cake said ‘Neon Brennan’ on it to make him feel like ‘Neion Deion.”
During this time, Sanders was one of the best players in the NFL and well on his way to becoming a Pro Football Hall of Famer. 30 years later, Marion is “Coach Prime’s” offensive coordinator.
Marion’s “Go-Go” Offense Coming To Boulder
Marion’s Sacramento State team in 2025 went 7-5 and was known for running Marion’s “Go Go” offense, which is an uptempo offense that mixes up deep pass plays with downhill power running.
Marion’s deal with the Buffs is two years for $3 million, making him the second highest paid Colorado football assistant coach of all time. The highest paid is current Colorado defensive coordinator Robert Livingston. He earned $1.5 million in 2025 and is set to make $1.7 million in 2026.
MORE: Colorado Transfer Portal Tracker: Analyzing Deion Sanders' Biggest Additions, Losses
MORE: The Three Colorado Buffaloes Freshmen Poised To Become Stars For Deion Sanders
MORE: Shedeur Sanders' Late Push To Become NFL's Best Rookie Quarterback
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE
Colorado’s Offensive Struggles in 2025
There were many issues for Colorado this past season with, as they went 3-9 overall and were only able to manage one Big 12 conference win. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur's unit was second to last in the Big 12 in points scored, averaging just 20.9 a game.
There was never consistency at the quarterback position with Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter starting for a majority of the season. Salter got benched multiple times during the season; once for Ryan Staub and another time for freshman Julian Lewis.
Salter ended up playing in nine games and totaled 1,414 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He added another 356 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.
The quarterback that looks to be the future for Colorado is Julian Lewis. As a freshman in 2025, Lewis showed promise in his handful of starts. In four games, he threw for 589 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Lewis did not play in the final game of the year to preserve his redshirt, making him eligible for four more seasons in college football.
Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1