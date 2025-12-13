Special Connection Between Deion Sanders, Brennan Marion Revealed

The Colorado Buffaloes hired former Sacramento State Hornets coach Brennan Marion to be their offensive coordinator starting in 2026. The 38-year-old Marion now joins Colorado coach Deion Sanders’ staff, meaning Mario gets to work with one of his idols from his youth.

Brennan Marion Working For Idol Deion Sanders

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Brennan Marion was hired by Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes to be their offensive coordinator earlier this offseason. The Buffs desperately need a jolt of energy on offense next season and they hope Marion can bring this to the table.

Per Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today, Marion’s senior year bio from high school stated that his favorite NFL player when he was growing up was Deion Sanders.

“As a kid growing up near Pittsburgh, Marion wore Sanders’ jersey, durag, and gloves,” Schrotenboer said. “At his 8th birthday in 1995, his mom told USA Today Sports that his birthday cake said ‘Neon Brennan’ on it to make him feel like ‘Neion Deion.”

Nov 2, 1997; San Francisco, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Dallas Cowboys punt returner Deion Sanders (21) runs with the ball against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

During this time, Sanders was one of the best players in the NFL and well on his way to becoming a Pro Football Hall of Famer. 30 years later, Marion is “Coach Prime’s” offensive coordinator.

Marion’s “Go-Go” Offense Coming To Boulder

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks with Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Isaiah Hardge (17) before the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Marion’s Sacramento State team in 2025 went 7-5 and was known for running Marion’s “Go Go” offense, which is an uptempo offense that mixes up deep pass plays with downhill power running.

Marion’s deal with the Buffs is two years for $3 million, making him the second highest paid Colorado football assistant coach of all time. The highest paid is current Colorado defensive coordinator Robert Livingston. He earned $1.5 million in 2025 and is set to make $1.7 million in 2026.

MORE: Colorado Transfer Portal Tracker: Analyzing Deion Sanders' Biggest Additions, Losses

MORE: The Three Colorado Buffaloes Freshmen Poised To Become Stars For Deion Sanders

MORE: Shedeur Sanders' Late Push To Become NFL's Best Rookie Quarterback

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Colorado’s Offensive Struggles in 2025

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There were many issues for Colorado this past season with, as they went 3-9 overall and were only able to manage one Big 12 conference win. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur's unit was second to last in the Big 12 in points scored, averaging just 20.9 a game.

There was never consistency at the quarterback position with Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter starting for a majority of the season. Salter got benched multiple times during the season; once for Ryan Staub and another time for freshman Julian Lewis.

Salter ended up playing in nine games and totaled 1,414 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He added another 356 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

The quarterback that looks to be the future for Colorado is Julian Lewis. As a freshman in 2025, Lewis showed promise in his handful of starts. In four games, he threw for 589 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Lewis did not play in the final game of the year to preserve his redshirt, making him eligible for four more seasons in college football.