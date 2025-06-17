Colorado Buffaloes To Land Top In-State Recruit Deacon Schmitt? Commitment Date Set
The Colorado Buffaloes have yet to fill out their recruiting class of 2026, but the coaching staff is targeting a number top players. 2026 four-star offensive line recruit Deacon Schmitt recently finalized his top programs and has officially set a commitment date.
Schmitt posted on his X account that he will be announcing his commitment on June 28 at his high school, and he also revealed that he will be deciding between the Colorado Buffaloes, Oklahoma Sooners, and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The four-star recruit is ranked as the No. 1 player from Colorado, the No. 29 offensive tackle, and the No. 363 recruit in the nation, per the On3 Industry Rankings.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders is not one to recruit a high quantity of players but looks for the best competitors who could get on the field early in their collegiate career. With the low quantity, the Buffaloes have not been able to build a wall around Colorado with recruiting.
The Buffaloes recruiting class of 2025 had a small number of Colorado recruits, and Schmitt would be the first in-state recruit from the class of 2026.
Although Sanders and the Buffaloes may not make in-state recruiting a priority, but the team is heavily targeting Schmitt, who also has natural interest in playing for his hometown school. He has been around the area often and could enjoy the chance to stay close to home and succeed.
“The environment is always a blast,” Schmitt told On3’s Steve Wiltfong. “Growing up in Colorado, I have been around Boulder a lot! The opportunity to become a hometown hero is very special to me. I love CU in general. Everyone there is awesome and they are working on something very special! Love all the OL coaches as well. They’re definitely a great school that I have a lot of love for.”
Offensive line coach Gunnar White is entering his first season with the Colorado Buffaloes. Colorado needs help at that position, as the team gave up 43 sacks last season, losing 364 yards from it. White is looking to bring out the best on the offensive line, which would make Schmitt’s commitment valuable to the team.
The Buffaloes have a couple of top offensive line recruits coming in with the class of 2025 including four-star interior offensive linemen Chauncey Gooden and four-star offensive tackle Carde Smith. With two offensive linemen, Zack Owens and Cash Cleveland entering the portal, the young players will likely be called upon earlier than expected. Offensive lineman Jordan Seaton will also be returning to the team as the presumed leader of the offensive line.
Adding Schmitt could help the Buffaloes go from a weak offensive line to one of the top in college football. Quarterback Julian Lewis will be entering his second season with the program in 2026, and he is expected to be the starting quarterback for the Buffaloes. Having a well-built offensive line with Schmitt also in the mix is a step in the right direction to lead the Buffaloes to the College Football Playoff.
The Colorado Buffaloes recruiting class of 2026 is ranked No. 92 in the nation, per 247Sports with just two commitments. Colorado’s two recruits are three-star athlete Domata Peko Jr. and three-star tight end Gavin Mueller. Can Schmitt start some recruiting momentum for the Buffaloes, should he commit to Colorado later in June?