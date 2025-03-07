Deion Sanders Reveals Why NFL Is 'Hating On' Son Shedeur Sanders Ahead Of NFL Draft
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders reveals why he feels the NFL media is "hating on" son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders is an expected first round draft pick, linked to the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants.
Sanders' draft stock is highly-debated after the 2025 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, as reports emerged that Sanders demonstrated "brash" and "arrogant" behavior towards a team that has a top-7 pick. Many analysts and scouts around the league stood up for Sanders. In his public media interviews at the NFL Combine, Sanders attitude was confident yet polite and kind.
Deion and Shedeur discussed the NFL draft "hate" on Shedeur Sanders' podcast "2Legendary."
"Why are you the only kid they are hating on?" Sanders said. "Why are you the only kid in the draft, potential first picks or whatever pick, that they hate on? Why are you the only one?"
"Because you are Prime Time," replied Shedeur.
"No, it's because they want you to slide to their team. It's (all) games. But we know the game, we are Sanders, baby!" said Deion.
The video was shared from ESPN Cleveland, relevant as the Cleveland Browns have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Shedeur Sanders ranked as the No. 5 draft prospect on Mel Kiper's updated top-25 big board. His teammate, wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter remains as the No. 1 prospect.
“You won’t find a tougher or more resilient quarterback prospect than Sanders, who took 99 sacks over the past two seasons but still put up really strong numbers," Kiper wrote. "I’m always impressed watching him throw on the move, rolling either left or right. He is very accurate in those spots and has the arm to drive the ball. When his mechanics and footwork are sound, he can pick apart a defense. And while he’s not necessarily a major rushing threat, he can keep the chains moving with his legs when there is an opening.”
Sanders did not work out at the combine but will compete at Colorado's Pro Day in Boulder, which is sure to be must-see TV.
In 2024, Sanders led the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record finishing with 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns. Sanders earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors and named the winner of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, an annual award given to the top college quarterback.
“If you’re not trying to change the franchise or the culture, don’t get me,” Sanders said at the combine with a smile. "You should know history repeats itself over and over, and I’ve done it over and over, so there should be no question why an NFL franchise should pick me.”
The 2025 NFL Draft is April 24-26, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.