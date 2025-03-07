Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Reveals Why NFL Is 'Hating On' Son Shedeur Sanders Ahead Of NFL Draft

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders reveals why he feels the NFL media is "hating on" son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders is an expected first round draft pick, linked to the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants.

Bri Amaranthus

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders hugs his son, Shedeur Sanders, before facing Texas Tech in a Big 12 football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Colorado football coach Deion Sanders hugs his son, Shedeur Sanders, before facing Texas Tech in a Big 12 football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Jones AT&T Stadium. / Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders reveals why he feels the NFL media is "hating on" son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders is an expected first round draft pick, linked to the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants.

Sanders' draft stock is highly-debated after the 2025 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, as reports emerged that Sanders demonstrated "brash" and "arrogant" behavior towards a team that has a top-7 pick. Many analysts and scouts around the league stood up for Sanders. In his public media interviews at the NFL Combine, Sanders attitude was confident yet polite and kind.

San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) talk with the media aft
Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) talk with the media after the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Deion and Shedeur discussed the NFL draft "hate" on Shedeur Sanders' podcast "2Legendary."

"Why are you the only kid they are hating on?" Sanders said. "Why are you the only kid in the draft, potential first picks or whatever pick, that they hate on? Why are you the only one?"

"Because you are Prime Time," replied Shedeur.

"No, it's because they want you to slide to their team. It's (all) games. But we know the game, we are Sanders, baby!" said Deion.

MORE: What 5-Star Receiver Recruit Cederian Morgan Said About Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders

MORE: Deion Sanders Responds To 'Arrogant' Shedeur Sanders Report From NFL Combine

MORE: Stephen A. Smith Defends Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders After NFL Combine

The video was shared from ESPN Cleveland, relevant as the Cleveland Browns have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Shedeur Sanders ranked as the No. 5 draft prospect on Mel Kiper's updated top-25 big board. His teammate, wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter remains as the No. 1 prospect.

“You won’t find a tougher or more resilient quarterback prospect than Sanders, who took 99 sacks over the past two seasons but still put up really strong numbers," Kiper wrote. "I’m always impressed watching him throw on the move, rolling either left or right. He is very accurate in those spots and has the arm to drive the ball. When his mechanics and footwork are sound, he can pick apart a defense. And while he’s not necessarily a major rushing threat, he can keep the chains moving with his legs when there is an opening.”

Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) prepares to pass in the second half against the Ci
Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) prepares to pass in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders did not work out at the combine but will compete at Colorado's Pro Day in Boulder, which is sure to be must-see TV.

In 2024, Sanders led the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record finishing with 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns. Sanders earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors and named the winner of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, an annual award given to the top college quarterback.

“If you’re not trying to change the franchise or the culture, don’t get me,” Sanders said at the combine with a smile. "You should know history repeats itself over and over, and I’ve done it over and over, so there should be no question why an NFL franchise should pick me.”

The 2025 NFL Draft is April 24-26, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.  

feed

Published
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

Home/Football