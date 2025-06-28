Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders’ Nike Shoe Release Pays Tribute Most Historic Day In NFL, MLB Career

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is turning heads again—this time with the release of his latest shoes, the Nike Air Diamond Turf Proto ’92. Inspired by the unforgettable day he suited up for both the Atlanta Falcons and Braves, the sneakers tap into the same larger-than-life legacy that made "Prime Time" a cultural force across two sports.

Deion Sanders, Atlanta Falcons. 231675 Jpg S Fbn Usa Dist Of Columbia / H. DARR BEISER via Imagn Content Services, LLC
For over thirty years, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has blended sports greatness with cultural influence—and the king of options is back at it with the release of his latest shoes: the Nike Air DT Proto ’92.

Representing more than style, the new release marks a tribute to one of the most remarkable moments in Sanders' career as a player in the MLB and NFL.

Unknown date 1992; Atlanta, GA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Atlanta Falcons cornerback Deion Sanders during the 1992 season at Fulton County Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

In October 1992, Sanders played for the Atlanta Falcons in a game against the Miami Dolphins, where he returned a punt, two kicks, and caught a nine-yard pass.

After the game, he boarded a private flight to Pittsburgh in hopes of making history by becoming the first player ever to play two professional sports in one day.

With the Braves in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series, Sanders arrived just before the first pitch in hopes of pulling off the impossible. Though he didn’t take the field that night, his effort to suit up for both teams on the same day still became one of the most talked-about moments in sports history.

May 30 1992; New York, NY, USA; FILE PHOTO; Atlanta Braves outfielder DEION SANDERS in action against the New York Mets at Shea Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images (c) Copyright Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Fast forward to 2025, and Nike has unveiled the “Braves” colorway of the DT Proto ’92—a sleek black suede version accented by a fire red insole with metallic gold stitching, nodding to Atlanta’s uniforms.

For Sanders, it’s more than a sneaker—it’s his story on foot.

“I told you ‘We were Coming’!” Sanders posted on Instagram, alongside a photo of the new shoe paired with a throwback image of himself in his Falcons uniform and Braves cap.

In a recent appearance on Sneaker Shopping with Joe La Puma, Sanders shared his view on where he fits into the culture of signature sneakers.

“Ain’t nobody could deal with me but Jordan,” Sanders said. “I respect the heck out of Jordan… but I wanted my own thing. I wanted my own brand.”

That desire for originality has defined Sanders’ approach on and off the field. His DT Proto line, first introduced in the 1990s, became a staple in Nike’s football and cross-training lines—and this new release adds a modern twist to a truly storied legacy.

The sneakers also reflect the values that Sanders teaches his players at Colorado.

“It coincides with consistency—that’s all I teach these young men,” Sanders told La Puma. “Consistency. Be who you are at your best consistently. For these things to be popping and jumping on the shelves like they are, 30 years later, that’s a level of consistency that I’m proud of.”

According to Nice Kicks, only 1,000 pairs of the “Braves” DT Proto ’92 will be released, with an exclusive drop in Atlanta during MLB’s All-Star Weekend beginning July 11.

The retail price is expected to be around $155. With limited availability and high historical significance, the shoe has already generated buzz among collectors and longtime fans of "Coach Prime."

Sanders’ influence has never been confined to the gridiron or baseball diamond.

His style, charisma, and cultural resonance continue to shape conversations around sport, fashion, and identity—even decades after that unforgettable doubleheader attempt.

And with each release, Sanders reminds fans that he’s not just reliving the past—he’s redefining what legacy looks like, one shoe and one step at a time.

