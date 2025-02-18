Deion Sanders nixed recruiting travel and continues to be a trendsetter
Deion Sanders’ recruiting strategy at Colorado continues to stand out as one of the most unconventional in college football.
Unlike most head coaches, Sanders doesn't make in-home visits or travel to high schools to recruit players. This approach was confirmed by a report from USA TODAY Sports' Brent Schrotenboer and is virtually unheard of among top programs.
While other top coaches log hundreds of off-campus recruiting visits, Sanders relies on a different strategy—leveraging his national fame, media presence, and on-campus experience to attract players. With this being his second year of employing the strategy, it's working and Sanders is a trendsetter with more coaches expected to follow his leadership style.
Rather than flying across the country to meet with recruits and their families, Sanders invites them to Boulder to see the program firsthand. He has also launched a weekly show 'We Got Time Today' on Tubi, using media exposure to connect with potential players and their families in a way that no other coach does.
While some critics believe he could sign even better recruiting classes if he traveled to meet prospects, Sanders has still managed to bring in elite talent. His approach emphasizes the transfer portal and NIL deals, recognizing that today’s recruits often prioritize financial opportunities and exposure over traditional coaching relationships.
Warren Sapp says Miami wanted '20 hours per day' for same role with Deion Sanders
Sanders has further doubled down on his strategy by hiring Pro Football Hall of Famers Warren Sapp and Marshall Faulk. Despite neither Gold Jacket legend having prior coaching or recruiting experience, both are key to success. The belief is that elite former players like Sanders, Faulk, and Sapp can attract recruits who aspire to reach the NFL.
Deion Sanders on the verge of another big-time hire at Colorado, per report
As college football continues evolving with NIL and direct player payments, Sanders may be ahead of the curve. His method is unconventional, but it has already yielded impressive results. If his recruiting success continues, he could change the way head coaches approach recruiting in the modern era.