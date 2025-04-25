Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders’ Old Social Media Post Resurfacing After Shedeur Sanders Slides In NFL Draft

An old tweet from Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is making the rounds again after his son, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, unexpectedly slipped out of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ben Armendariz

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders hugs his son, Shedeur Sanders, before facing Texas Tech in a Big 12 football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Colorado football coach Deion Sanders hugs his son, Shedeur Sanders, before facing Texas Tech in a Big 12 football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Jones AT&T Stadium. / Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
As the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft wrapped Thursday night without former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ name called, an old tweet from his father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders, resurfaced across social media—accompanied by a storm of criticism and debate from fans and media alike.

Sanders’ rise as a prospect unfolded under intense scrutiny, amplified by his unique position as both Colorado’s starting quarterback and the son of its headline-grabbing head coach—a role that, at times, prompted "Coach Prime" to publicly defend his son.

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders with son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) ag
Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders with son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“He will be a top 5 pick. Where yo son going? Lololol I got time today,” Deion posted in May 2024 in a fiery defense of his son directed at an online critic.

Nearly a year later, the post has returned in a very different context—circulating widely as Shedeur’s unexpected slide became one of the biggest storylines of the night.

Sanders, one of the most polarizing prospects in this year’s class, had been widely projected as a first-round selection throughout the pre-draft process. Known for his poise in the pocket, throwing accuracy, and production at both Jackson State and Colorado, the 22-year-old son of the Hall of Famer entered Thursday evening as one of the most talked-about names in the draft. But after 32 picks, he was still on the board—an outcome few would have predicted just weeks ago, lit up social media.

“So that report about Shedeur being the worst interviewer ever just might be true huh??” tweeted Denver radio host Josh Dover. “Maybe this will humble the kid, highly unlikely but maybe.”

Late reports ahead of the draft raised questions about Sanders’ pre-draft interviews and personality, with some anonymous evaluations describing his meetings with teams as “difficult.” The accuracy and motives behind those claims remain unclear, but the impact was evident: as teams passed, speculation surged, and online reactions came quickly.

Critics have also pointed to moves like Sanders’ well-documented watch flex during games—a signal of confidence to some, but to others, a potential red flag in the eyes of NFL executives and coaches.

Nov 11, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) celebrates his rushing touchdown in
Nov 11, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) celebrates his rushing touchdown in the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Still, many rallied behind Sanders, viewing his draft-night slide not as a reflection of his talent but as added motivation.

“Shedeur Sanders is about to go on a revenge tour through the NFL in the coming years. Anxious to watch,” wrote longtime Colorado beat reporter Adam Munsterteiger.

Media personalities also joined the chorus of support. Skip Bayless posted, “SOMEBODY IS GOING TO GET AN ALL-TIME STEAL WITH SHEDEUR,” along with a video in which he called the Tennessee Titans’ decision a “monumental mistake,” further fueling the belief that Sanders’ slide was a misstep by front offices.

Another user wrote, “Very, very interesting the yap around Sanders. One character assassination attempt after another. He’s getting the Lamar Jackson treatment. Wonder why…”

Sanders addressed the moment Thursday night in a video posted by Well Off Media, the production company run by his brother, Deion Sanders Jr.

“We all didn’t expect this,” he said, speaking to friends and family gathered in Texas for what was supposed to be a draft-night celebration. “All this is fuel to the fire. . . . Tomorrow is the day. We going to be happy regardless.”

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) laughs during the University of Colorado NF
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) laughs during the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

With rounds two and three set for Friday, Sanders remains the most talked-about player still on the board. His unexpected slide may have shifted the narrative, but it doesn't appear to have shaken his confidence—or the belief of those around him.

What Deion Sanders tweeted a year ago may hit differently now, but the sentiment remains loud and clear: His son’s moment is approaching.

Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has a diverse background in sports journalism, media, and marketing, with experience covering college football, hockey, and professional combat sports. Ben previously worked in athletic communications at the University of Colorado at Boulder and contributed to coverage of Buffs athletics through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is seeking a master's degree in Sports Management from Texas A&M University and holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche, and Denver Nuggets games, analyzing sports advertising trends, and running his online vintage retail business.

