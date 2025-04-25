Deion Sanders’ Old Social Media Post Resurfacing After Shedeur Sanders Slides In NFL Draft
As the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft wrapped Thursday night without former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ name called, an old tweet from his father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders, resurfaced across social media—accompanied by a storm of criticism and debate from fans and media alike.
Sanders’ rise as a prospect unfolded under intense scrutiny, amplified by his unique position as both Colorado’s starting quarterback and the son of its headline-grabbing head coach—a role that, at times, prompted "Coach Prime" to publicly defend his son.
“He will be a top 5 pick. Where yo son going? Lololol I got time today,” Deion posted in May 2024 in a fiery defense of his son directed at an online critic.
Nearly a year later, the post has returned in a very different context—circulating widely as Shedeur’s unexpected slide became one of the biggest storylines of the night.
Sanders, one of the most polarizing prospects in this year’s class, had been widely projected as a first-round selection throughout the pre-draft process. Known for his poise in the pocket, throwing accuracy, and production at both Jackson State and Colorado, the 22-year-old son of the Hall of Famer entered Thursday evening as one of the most talked-about names in the draft. But after 32 picks, he was still on the board—an outcome few would have predicted just weeks ago, lit up social media.
MORE: Shedeur, Shilo Sanders Emotional Reaction: Travis Hunter Drafted To Jacksonville Jaguars
MORE: Travis Hunter Trade Winners And Losers? Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns Graded
MORE: WATCH: Travis Hunter Reacts To Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft Slide Out Of First Round
“So that report about Shedeur being the worst interviewer ever just might be true huh??” tweeted Denver radio host Josh Dover. “Maybe this will humble the kid, highly unlikely but maybe.”
Late reports ahead of the draft raised questions about Sanders’ pre-draft interviews and personality, with some anonymous evaluations describing his meetings with teams as “difficult.” The accuracy and motives behind those claims remain unclear, but the impact was evident: as teams passed, speculation surged, and online reactions came quickly.
Critics have also pointed to moves like Sanders’ well-documented watch flex during games—a signal of confidence to some, but to others, a potential red flag in the eyes of NFL executives and coaches.
Still, many rallied behind Sanders, viewing his draft-night slide not as a reflection of his talent but as added motivation.
“Shedeur Sanders is about to go on a revenge tour through the NFL in the coming years. Anxious to watch,” wrote longtime Colorado beat reporter Adam Munsterteiger.
Media personalities also joined the chorus of support. Skip Bayless posted, “SOMEBODY IS GOING TO GET AN ALL-TIME STEAL WITH SHEDEUR,” along with a video in which he called the Tennessee Titans’ decision a “monumental mistake,” further fueling the belief that Sanders’ slide was a misstep by front offices.
Another user wrote, “Very, very interesting the yap around Sanders. One character assassination attempt after another. He’s getting the Lamar Jackson treatment. Wonder why…”
Sanders addressed the moment Thursday night in a video posted by Well Off Media, the production company run by his brother, Deion Sanders Jr.
“We all didn’t expect this,” he said, speaking to friends and family gathered in Texas for what was supposed to be a draft-night celebration. “All this is fuel to the fire. . . . Tomorrow is the day. We going to be happy regardless.”
With rounds two and three set for Friday, Sanders remains the most talked-about player still on the board. His unexpected slide may have shifted the narrative, but it doesn't appear to have shaken his confidence—or the belief of those around him.
What Deion Sanders tweeted a year ago may hit differently now, but the sentiment remains loud and clear: His son’s moment is approaching.