Deion Sanders Opens Up About 25-Pound Weight Loss During Bladder Cancer Battle
Today in Boulder, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders confirmed that he is recovering after a private battle with bladder cancer.
Appearing alongside CU Cancer Center urologic oncologist Dr. Janet Kukreja and assistant athletic trainer Lauren Askevold, who has worked with Sanders since his Jackson State days, "Coach Prime" opened up publicly for the first time about his condition, the treatments he underwent, and the toll it took on his body and spirit.
“I’m thankful,” Sanders said. “It’s been a tremendous journey; it’s been tough. I think I dropped 25 pounds. I was like Atlanta Falcon Prime at one point.”
The 25-pound weight loss was just one of several major hurdles Sanders has had to overcome during his battle and recovery.
Sanders also revealed that doctors removed his bladder and replaced it with a synthetic one in a successful effort to eliminate the cancerous tumor.
The procedure adds to a growing list of health challenges "Coach Prime" has faced in recent years, including multiple foot surgeries and the amputation of two toes. In all, Sanders said he has undergone 14 medical procedures since 2021.
Still, the Hall of Famer approached the announcement with the same mix of candor and charisma that has come to define him, striking a balance between brutal truths and his signature sense of humor.
“Right now, I’m still dealing with going to the bathroom. It’s a whole life change,” he explained. “I’m going to be transparent: I can’t pee like I used to. It’s totally different."
Sanders joked to lighten the mood, making a personal comparison about his condition.
“Like my grandson—we’ve got the same problem right now,” he said, laughing. “We’re going through the same trials and tribulations. We’re trying to see who has the heaviest bag at the end of the night. I’m making a joke of it, but it is real. It is real. It is real. It is real. So if you see a porta-potty on the sideline, it’s real.”
Despite the jokes, Sanders emphasized the seriousness of the fight and his desire to speak openly in hopes of helping others facing similar challenges.
“I know there’s a lot of people going through what I’m going through and dealing with what I’m dealing with,” he said. “Let’s stop being ashamed of it and let’s deal with it head-on.”
Sanders has never shied away from adversity, whether on the field or off.
But for all his fame and on-field bravado, today’s press conference pulled back the curtain on a more personal, more vulnerable Sanders. It also revealed a man intent on using his platform to destigmatize illness and normalize hard conversations, something he feels is now part of his purpose.
At one point during the press conference, Sanders turned to Dr. Kukreja and asked, “We’re gonna beat it, ain’t we?”
“It’s beaten,” she replied, offering a confident nod and a smile.
Sanders may still be recovering, but the message from today was unmistakable. "Coach Prime" is back in Boulder, back with his team, and back in the fight. And as always, he’s ready to win.