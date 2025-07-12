Will the Cleveland Browns Trade Shedeur Sanders? A Potential Suitor Identified
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is one of five in the Browns quarterback room along with Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Deshaun Watson. Most teams go into a season with just two or three quarterbacks the 53-man roster. Could the former Colorado Buffaloes star be on the move?
Potential Shedeur Sanders Trade?
With the abundance of quarterbacks on the Browns roster, they could very well end up trading at least one of them. Jonathan Adams of BetUS predicts that Sanders could be on his way to a team in need of another quarterback, the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts top two quarterbacks on their depth chart are currently Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson.
“Does anyone have confidence that either Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones is the solution at quarterback for the Colts?” Adams said.
Both Jones and Richardson are former first round draft picks, but have not lived up to expectations. Jones was previously with the New York Giants from 2019 to 2024. He finished up the 2024 on the Minnesota Vikings before signing with the Colts this offseason.
Richardson was taken No. 4 overall by the Colts in the 2023 NFL Draft. Between injuries, a poor touchdown-interception ratio, and one of the worst completion percentages in league history, he might not be the guy in Indianapolis despite still being so young.
Trading for Sanders would be a low-risk move for the Colts. Sanders was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Browns and his trade value would not be too high.
Cleveland Browns Quarterback Room
The Cleveland Browns have a crowded quarterback room with Sanders, Gabriel, Flacco, Pickett, and Watson. With Watson still in recovery from his torn achilles suffered last season and his large guaranteed contract, he is not going to be moved. That leaves four quarterbacks for a maximum of three other spots on the Browns active roster in Week One.
Who will be the odd man out?
The Browns clearly value Gabriel higher than Sanders at this point in time. First of all, they selected him two rounds earlier. Second of all, Gabriel has been going through more reps and drills with the first team offense according to multiple reports.
The other two quarterbacks are free agent signings Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. Flacco is a 40-year-old veteran who brings stability to the Browns quarterback room. Flacco is familiar with the Browns system, as he was the starting quarterback for them back in 2023 with Kevin Stefanski. The Browns won 11 games and made the playoffs this season. If a quarterback is to be moved, Flacco is likely the last one.
Then there is Kenny Pickett. Pickett was drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Last season, Pickett was a backup to Jalen Hurts on the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles before signing with the Browns this offseason. If it isn't Sanders that gets let go, would it be Pickett?