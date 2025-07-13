Shilo Sanders' Hype Grows Ahead Of Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Training Camp
He'll still have to earn his keep during training camp later this summer, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie safety Shilo Sanders seems to be doing all the necessary offseason work.
The former Colorado Buffaloes starter recently posted a workout video of himself in his Bucs jersey and helmet completing a series of defensive back drills, showing off his improved speed along the way. Sanders, the middle son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, signed with the Buccaneers in April as an undrafted free agent.
Shilo's first NFL summer has so far included rookie minicamp, OTAs and mandatory minicamp. Tampa Bay will open its preseason training camp on July 24, with Shilo Sanders and other rookies required to report three days prior.
During his second and final season with the Buffs last year, Sanders started in 10 games while recording 67 total tackles, two TFLs, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and a sack. He performed well in the East-West Shrine Bowl and Colorado's pro day but settled for a free agent contract after going undrafted.
Sanders has so far received plenty of praise from his Tampa Bay teammates and coaches, including head coach Todd Bowles.
“I think he’s a good football player," Bowles said on SiriusXM NFL Radio earlier this summer. "He’s a heck of a tackler, and he knows the game very well; he can see the game very well. Giving him a chance to play, we think he has a shot to help us from a safety standpoint and from a special teams standpoint. I saw him tackle all year. I saw him make plays. He’s a very smart player and he understands the game very well. So we thought it was worth a shot to see what he can do. And I think he’ll show himself well.”
Sanders, the older brother of Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback and fellow former Buff Shedeur Sanders, isn't taking his first NFL opportunity for granted.
“Man, look at where we’re at,” Shilo Sanders said in his first media availability with Tampa Bay. “Look at the whole coaching staff. It’s a really supportive coaching staff. Everybody wants to see everybody do good. Everybody on the team, we all want to see each other win. It’s a great environment to thrive in."
Tampa Bay finished 10-7 last season while reaching the playoffs for the fifth straight year, including three under Bowles. Shilo and the Bucs will open their three-game preseason slate against the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 9.
Other former Buffs breaking into the NFL this summer include wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (Jacksonville Jaguars), wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr. (Carolina Panthers) and LaJohntay Wester (Baltimore Ravens), defensive end BJ Green II (Jaguars) and safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (Jaguars). Wide receiver Will Sheppard is also looking for a new NFL home after failing his physical with the Buccaneers.