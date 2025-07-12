Shedeur Sanders Is Surprising Cleveland Browns Teammates Amid Quarterback Competition
Shedeur Sanders is causing a stir on the Cleveland Browns and surprising teammates with his unique, fun attitude.
Sanders, fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel and veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco are in a quarterback competition as the Browns' NFL Training Camp is about to begin. The former Colorado Buffaloes star has a personality that is shining through in the pros.
Undrafted free agent wide receiver Luke Floriea and Sanders had an undeniable on-field chemistry during Cleveland's offseason practices. Floriea opened up on what it's like to play with Sanders.
“(Sanders) likes to have fun out there, that’s the best I can describe it. He comes on the field, he’s going up to the receivers, and like, thinking of celebrations to do when we score, crazy celebrations. That’s awesome, it lightens up the mood,” Floriea told the ‘Honor The Land’ podcast.
Floriea received a rookie minicamp invite with the Cleveland Browns, and highlighted how Sanders made a positive impact on him during a time that could have been stressful as he hopes to make the team.
"Especially the first couple days of minicamp, and everyone's tight, everyone's stiff. Everyone's like, 'I can't make a mistake, I can't make a mistake'" Floriea said. "And (Shedeur) is coming up to you asking, you think he has an important question for you. He's like, hey, what celebration do you want to do? ... Definitely loosens you up and makes you play a little freer."
Sanders' uplifting personality is shining in the Browns locker room. It's a stark contrast to the reports and concerns during the NFL Draft process - that Sanders' ego would be an issue in the NFL. In the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders fell to the fifth round after being a projected first round pick.
Among many Cleveland teammates who have supported the rookie Sanders, Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy also gave his first impression of the young quarterback.
“I think he’s a great young quarterback, I think he’s going to do a tremendous job for us,” Jeudy said. "He’s a great dude. I’m excited to have him on our team”
There is no question that Sanders personality and attitude have been a strength already during his time in Cleveland. Now, can he climb the depth chart? The Browns' quarterback competition is one of the most interesting NFL storylines and it will be all eyes on training camp to see who emerges as the starter.
Colorado fans will be cheering Sanders on, as he begins his NFL career. In Boulder, Sanders is beloved for his work ethic and team-first mentality.
Sanders is fresh off two excellent seasons at Colorado. Sanders finished his Buffaloes career with 50 games played in four seasons and completed 1,267-of-1,808 passes (70.1 percent) for 14,353 yards and 134 touchdowns with 27 interceptions.
Rookies report to Browns training camp on July 18 and veterans report on July 22. Cleveland's first practice available to fans begins on July 25. Cleveland's first preseason game is on Aug. 8 against the Carolina Panthers.