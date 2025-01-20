Deion Sanders prepares for coaching life after Shedeur at Colorado
Coaches cherish players who have been "in the trenches," understanding the pressure and importance of key moments. This bond becomes even more significant when the player is the coach’s child. For Deion Sanders, this dynamic with his son, Shedeur, carries an added layer of meaning. The phrase “get the job done” resonates deeply when family and football converge.
Coach Prime has been instrumental in Shedeur’s journey, coaching him from his earliest days in sports through to his college career at Colorado. This father-son connection has been both a strength and a topic of discussion. Critics argue that Coach Prime’s hands-on approach might hinder Shedeur as he transitions to the NFL, but their unique bond has undoubtedly shaped Shedeur’s development as a quarterback and leader. Together, they’ve crafted a system that showcases Shedeur’s skills, helping him thrive under pressure and deliver highlight-reel performances for the Buffaloes.
The Buffaloes face an intriguing future as Shedeur nears the end of his college career. The team’s next era could be led by highly touted five-star recruit Julian “JuJu” Lewis, a Class of 2025 prospect. Shedeur has already expressed confidence in Lewis, metaphorically “passing the keys” to the program. However, Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter comes with one year of eligibility remaining and could complicate the picture. Both quarterbacks bring distinct playing styles, and Coach Prime will need to build a relationship with them to ensure a smooth transition.
Buffs fans have grown accustomed to Shedeur’s mastery of the offense, delivering pinpoint throws to standout receivers like Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr., LaJohntay Wester, Will Sheppard and Omarion Miller. Under his leadership, the Buffs’ offense has been electrifying, giving opposing defenses fits. However, the addition of Lewis and Salter presents an opportunity to reimagine the offense, tailoring it to the strengths of each quarterback.
Lewis, a prototypical pocket passer, shares some similarities with Shedeur. At Carrollton High School in Georgia, he demonstrated an incredible ability to read defenses and deliver accurate throws, boasting a 75.8% career completion percentage. Over three seasons, he threw for 11,010 yards and 144 touchdowns, proving his potential as a high-level collegiate quarterback. While his mobility is limited—he rushed for under 100 yards last season—his precision and composure in the pocket make him a valuable asset.
On the other hand, Salter brings a dual-threat dynamic that could add a new dimension to the Buffs’ offense. Last season at Liberty, Salter rushed for 567 yards and seven touchdowns, complementing his 1,886 passing yards and 15 touchdowns. While his completion percentage of 56.3% leaves room for improvement, his versatility and playmaking ability could provide a spark.
Colorado offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur will play a crucial role in developing both quarterbacks. Buffs fans may need to exercise patience as the team transitions, but as Coach Prime’s mantra reminds them: “I BELIEVE.” With a renewed focus on the rushing attack and a talented receiving corps, the Buffaloes are poised to maintain their winning culture while embracing their future leaders.