Deion Sanders Press Conference Live Updates: Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Announcement?
BOULDER — Coach Deion Sanders' third season leading the Colorado Buffaloes has just about arrived.
On Friday evening, the Buffs will host the ACC's Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in what should be one of college football's best Week 1 matchups. Colorado is beginning a new era without the likes of quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, and Georgia Tech received 63 votes in the preseason AP Top 25.
Previewing Colorado's Week 1 Opponent
Friday's season opener will arguably be the toughest of the "Coach Prime" era. Led by coach Brent Key, Georgia Tech prides itself on winning the trenches and playing strong team football. Quarterback Haynes King and running back Jamal Haynes will both be difficult to contain, and the Yellow Jackets have some intriguing talent on defense, including linebacker Kyle Efford and cornerback Ahmari Harvey.
"It'll take everybody," Colorado defensive coordinator Robert Livingston said. "We talk about it all the time: The reason that we love defense is it takes all 11 guys. You can have 10 guys do their job and somebody messes up, he's going 70 yards, and I'm getting booed out of the stadium. It takes all 11, and I'm excited to see that. Each play will be a little bit different (with) who has maybe the pressure point and do enough to try to keep them guessing."
Will "Coach Prime" Name A Starting Quarterback?
As of Tuesday morning, "Coach Prime" has yet to announce the winner of Colorado's starting quarterback battle between Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter, freshman Julian Lewis and Ryan Staub. While Salter is largely expected to win the job, Colorado may opt to keep its starting quarterback a secret until pregame.
Unless "Coach Prime" surprises with an early reveal, the winners of two other position battles will also become known pregame: center (Cooper Lovelace vs. Zarian McGill) and cornerback No. 2 (RJ Johnson vs. Teon Parks).
Kickoff on Friday is set for 6 p.m. MT at Folsom Field in Boulder. The game will be televised on ESPN.
This article will be updated throughout Deion Sanders' first game week press conference of the season: