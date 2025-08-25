Buffs Beat

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets' Haynes King Shares Honest Thoughts On Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders

Veteran quarterback Haynes King opened up on the challenges his Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will face in their season opener against the Colorado Buffaloes. For the most part, the two teams share ample respect for each other heading into the Week 1 matchup.

Jack Carlough

Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King answers questions from the media during ACC Media days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King answers questions from the media during ACC Media days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King said it best when previewing Friday's Week 1 showdown between his Yellow Jackets and the Colorado Buffaloes: "Get your popcorn ready."

Although season openers are often unpredictable, Colorado and Georgia Tech appear to match up well and should provide an entertaining first game on Folsom Field's new turf. If the Buffs indeed roll out Kaidon Salter as expected, the game will also feature two experienced dual-threat quarterbacks looking to light up the scoreboard.

Haynes King Compliments Colorado's Defense

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive tackle Amari McNeill (88) tackles Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Ahead of his sixth college football season, King spoke with the media on Monday to talk about Georgia Tech's Week 1 matchup and other topics. The former Texas A&M transfer praised coach Deion Sanders' Colorado staff and shared what has stood out about the defense he'll soon face.

"They got a really good coaching staff from top to bottom," King said, per Georgia Tech. "The guys over there do a really good job putting it together. But defensively, I see that they're fast, they're physical. They're like gnats, they're energy bugs, always going, they don't really have any quit. We're going to have to play through the whistle going into this game, which is what we're supposed to do anyway."

Colorado's defense has changed plenty from last season, but the speed and intensity should remain the same under second-year defensive coordinator Robert Livingston. The Buffs led the Big 12 Conference in sacks last season and return several "energy bugs," including cornerback DJ McKinney, safety Carter Stoutmire and defensive end Quency Wiggins.

Haynes King's Brief First Meeting With Deion Sanders

Dec 27, 2024; Birmingham, AL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) looks to throw against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half of the 2024 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

King added that he previously crossed paths with Sanders at a high school showcase game.

“I've met him before," King said. "I played at the Under Armour All-American game. Met him there. I believe I was on Ed Reed's team at the time. So I didn't get to talk to him a whole lot. But the little that I've got to talk to him and meet him, he's a good guy.”

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound native of Longview, Texas, spent his first three college seasons at Texas A&M before transferring to Georgia Tech. Now entering his third season with the Yellow Jackets, King has thrown for over 6,500 yards and rushed for 1,474 in his career.

For both Colorado and King's Yellow Jackets, Friday's nonconference matchup provides an excellent litmus test.

"It's always good to open up the season against somebody that's good, strong and a talented football team," King said. "That pushes your team to be the best as well, whether it's through the offseason, fall camp or even preparing for the first game. That just kind of sets the tone for the rest of the season with what the standard is and how you're supposed to go about your business."

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

