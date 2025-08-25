Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets' Haynes King Shares Honest Thoughts On Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders
Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King said it best when previewing Friday's Week 1 showdown between his Yellow Jackets and the Colorado Buffaloes: "Get your popcorn ready."
Although season openers are often unpredictable, Colorado and Georgia Tech appear to match up well and should provide an entertaining first game on Folsom Field's new turf. If the Buffs indeed roll out Kaidon Salter as expected, the game will also feature two experienced dual-threat quarterbacks looking to light up the scoreboard.
Haynes King Compliments Colorado's Defense
Ahead of his sixth college football season, King spoke with the media on Monday to talk about Georgia Tech's Week 1 matchup and other topics. The former Texas A&M transfer praised coach Deion Sanders' Colorado staff and shared what has stood out about the defense he'll soon face.
"They got a really good coaching staff from top to bottom," King said, per Georgia Tech. "The guys over there do a really good job putting it together. But defensively, I see that they're fast, they're physical. They're like gnats, they're energy bugs, always going, they don't really have any quit. We're going to have to play through the whistle going into this game, which is what we're supposed to do anyway."
Colorado's defense has changed plenty from last season, but the speed and intensity should remain the same under second-year defensive coordinator Robert Livingston. The Buffs led the Big 12 Conference in sacks last season and return several "energy bugs," including cornerback DJ McKinney, safety Carter Stoutmire and defensive end Quency Wiggins.
Haynes King's Brief First Meeting With Deion Sanders
King added that he previously crossed paths with Sanders at a high school showcase game.
“I've met him before," King said. "I played at the Under Armour All-American game. Met him there. I believe I was on Ed Reed's team at the time. So I didn't get to talk to him a whole lot. But the little that I've got to talk to him and meet him, he's a good guy.”
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound native of Longview, Texas, spent his first three college seasons at Texas A&M before transferring to Georgia Tech. Now entering his third season with the Yellow Jackets, King has thrown for over 6,500 yards and rushed for 1,474 in his career.
For both Colorado and King's Yellow Jackets, Friday's nonconference matchup provides an excellent litmus test.
"It's always good to open up the season against somebody that's good, strong and a talented football team," King said. "That pushes your team to be the best as well, whether it's through the offseason, fall camp or even preparing for the first game. That just kind of sets the tone for the rest of the season with what the standard is and how you're supposed to go about your business."