Deion Sanders Makes Bold Prediction For Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns Preseason Performance
Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders is making his first NFL start in the preseason against the Carolina Panthers on Friday night, and his father, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, previewed Shedeur's performance during his press conference earlier in the day.
"Coach Prime" also talked about watching his son play from afar after coaching him at Jackson State and at Colorado for the past four years:
What Deion Sanders Said About Shedeur Sanders' Preseason Debut
“It’s going to be strange for both of us," Deion Sanders said. "I was in the hospital the last time I missed three games, but this time I'm well. Me going out there and taking that walk and him taking that walk, and he knows I'm not there. That's different for him. But he's so prepared right now. A lot of people are approaching it like a preseason game; he’s approaching it like a game. That's how he's always approached everything."
"He’s thankful and appreciative of the opportunity. He don't get caught up in all of the rhetoric in the media. He's far beyond that. . . . I can’t wait to see him play. It’s gonna be a problem out there tonight, dawg, I promise you that," Sanders continued.
"Coach Prime" continued to talk about how excited he is to watch all of his former Buffaloes participate in the preseason for the first time, like Carolina Panthers receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter, Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders and more.
On Thursday, Aug. 7, former Colorado star turned Baltimore Ravens rookie LaJohntay Wester made headlines after returning a punt for an 87-yard touchdown. As more of Sanders' former Buffaloes join the NFL ranks, Colorado fans have plenty of rooting interests on Sundays.
Cleveland Browns Quarterback Room
As for Shedeur Sanders and the Browns, Cleveland's quarterback room has been one of the more intriguing storylines of the offseason. In addition to drafting Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Browns have another rookie quarterback in Dillon Gabriel on the roster.
Joining Sanders and Gabriel in Cleveland's quarterback room are an injured Deshaun Watson, veteran Joe Flacco, and former first-round pick Kenny Pickett. However, both Pickett and Gabriel sustained hamstring injuries during training camp, paving the way for Sanders to get the start on Friday.
The Browns signed another quarterback, Tyler Huntley, while Gabriel and Pickett hope to return before the start of the regular season.
Shedeur Sanders Preseason Preview
How will Sanders perform on Friday? Some have questioned whether the lack of first-team reps will negatively affect Sanders, but according to "Coach Prime," the rookie quarterback is prepared.
Friday night marks the first real chance that Sanders will get to prove himself on a national stage. After sliding in the 2025 NFL Draft, the former Buffaloes star can prove his doubters wrong with a strong performance against Carolina.