Deion Sanders Promotes NFL-Like Fines For College Football Uniform Violations
If college student-athletes can be paid directly, they should also be subject to the same types of fines NFL players deal with.
That could be part of the logic Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders used when he asserted that college football players should be fined for violating uniform regulations. "Coach Prime" floated the idea at Big 12 media days last week, arguing that too many players are wearing "biker shorts" and lacking knee pads.
“Let’s do something about the uniforms,” Sanders said. “We’ve got guys in biker shorts. That makes me sick because I’m a football guy. I played this game at a high level, and I have so much respect for this game. How can we allow guys out there in biker shorts, no knee pads, no nothing, literally pants up under their thighs, and that’s cool?”
While Sanders allows his players to express their individuality, uniform pants are non-negotiable. Colorado players must have their pants reach their knees, whether during practice or on game day.
Sanders added that it all comes down to respect.
“I think there should be a fine implemented for that stuff, and let’s have more respect for this tremendous game,” Sanders said.
Potential uniform fines are another example of how many are pushing college football to become more similar to the NFL game. During the same Big 12 media days press conference, "Coach Prime" also pushed for an NFL-style salary cap to help level the NIL (name, image and likeness) playing field.
“I wish there was a cap,” Sanders said. “The top-of-the-line player makes this, and if you’re not that type of guy, you know you’re not going to make that. That’s what the NFL does. So the problem is, you got a guy that’s not that darn good, but he could go to another school and they give him a half million dollars, and you can’t compete with that. And it don’t make sense.”
The NCAA may not always play ball, but "Coach Prime" certainly has a growing voice in college football as he enters his third season leading the Buffs. This past spring, Sanders and Syracuse Orange coach Fran Brown made headlines when they sought permission for their programs to scrimmage and practice against each other — something NFL teams do frequently during preseason camp. Unfortunately, the NCAA denied the request, but the idea still holds optimism for future years.
Although implementing uniform violation fines wouldn't exactly be a groundbreaking moment in college football history, the sport continues to change at a rapid pace with the transfer portal, NIL and conference realignment forcing all to adapt.
Pants at their knees, the Buffs will hold their first preseason training camp practice on July 28. About one month later, Colorado will host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in its 2025 season opener on Aug. 29.