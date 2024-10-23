Deion Sanders provides injury update on Travis Hunter before Cincinnati
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders confirmed to the media that Travis Hunter will be in action against Cincinnati this weekend. Hunter, who has been battling a shoulder issue, is expected to play a bigger role than in recent weeks, as Sanders noted, "He's healthier" and has more "pep in his step" during practice. The coach added that Hunter's conditioning looks strong, and he is "on-point" heading into Saturday's matchup.
Hunter has struggled with injury recently, exiting games early against Kansas State and Arizona. In the Arizona game, he missed the second half and recorded just two receptions for 17 yards before being sidelined. Despite not being at full strength, Hunter managed to contribute for a half, showing his determination to help the Buffaloes in any way possible.
Statistically, Hunter's impact on both sides of the ball has been remarkable. On offense, he has 51 receptions for 604 yards and six touchdowns, proving himself as a key target in Colorado's passing game. Defensively, Hunter has been equally impressive, recording 18 tackles, three pass breakups, and two interceptions. His ability to excel as both a wide receiver and a cornerback makes him one of the most versatile players in college football.
As Hunter looks to return to form against Cincinnati, he will aim to bolster his already impressive stats and perhaps rekindle his Heisman Trophy hopes. The game, which will take place at Folsom Field, is scheduled for a 10:15 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN. Hunter's contributions will be crucial as the Buffaloes seek a victory in front of their home crowd.