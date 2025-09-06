Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Highlights Quarterback Julian 'JuJu' Lewis' Colorado Buffaloes Debut

Colorado Buffaloes freshman quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis is set to make his college football debut today against the Delaware Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Here’s what coach Deion Sanders said about his five-star passer.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes are back at Folsom Field this afternoon, looking to rebound from their Week 1 loss as they host Delaware at 1:35 p.m. MT on Fox Sports.

While senior quarterback Kaidon Salter is expected to remain the starter, coach Deion Sanders made it clear this week that fans will see freshman phenom Julian “JuJu” Lewis take the field at some point.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes before the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

During this week’s episode of the Colorado Football Coaches Show with Mark Johnson, "Coach Prime" spoke about his highly touted recruit and what he expects from the 17-year-old in his first college appearance.

A Natural Passer, But A New Challenge

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) and defensive end Arden Walker (53) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

When asked what Lewis brings to the Buffaloes’ offense, Sanders praised the young quarterback’s instincts and arm talent.

“He’s a natural passer, he’s a natural guy that can spin it,” Sanders said. “This is a little different from high school; you’ve got to dissect coverages a little better. You’ve got to really understand what the defenses are trying to do to you, because they’re trying to force your hand into something.”

Few quarterbacks make the jump to college at just 17 years old, and even fewer do it under the microscope that comes with playing for "Coach Prime" at Colorado.

That transition, from high school dominance to the complexity of the college game, will be one of the defining storylines when Lewis takes the field today. By reclassifying, Lewis entered college a year early, giving him just three seasons of high school football before arriving in Boulder.

While that fast track means less experience than many of his peers, it's clear "Coach Prime" believes Lewis’s football IQ, poise, and throwing ability give him the foundation to meet the challenge head-on.

Favorable Opportunities

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"Coach Prime" also addressed how the staff plans to ease Lewis into game action. Instead of simply calling safe plays, Sanders said the goal is to put the freshman in positions that have been carefully prepared for.

“Say, for instance, we’ve got play A,” Sanders explained. “Okay, we’ve run play A against this defense, that defense, this is what they do. So if you see this, you already understand what to do in that situation.”

A matchup with Delaware provides the Buffs with just the kind of controlled environment to work a young passer into the mix. Surrounded by a supportive home crowd, Lewis can gain confidence while the coaching staff tests how his practice reps translate to live competition.

Sanders emphasized that Lewis will be entering situations that have been designed to maximize his potential, aligning with what he’s already practiced and become familiar with. Colorado will also rely on direct communication from offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur to help Lewis process situations in real time.

“People keep forgetting we have direct communication from upstairs to the quarterback,” Sanders added, pointing out how technology and preparation can help accelerate the young passer’s learning curve.

Spotlight on the Future

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The anticipation surrounding Lewis’s debut has been building since he flipped his commitment to Colorado as one of the nation’s top high school quarterbacks.

His appearance today shouldn’t change the fact that Salter is the starter, but it does mark the first step in a journey fans hope will define the Buffs’ future.

For Colorado, today’s game against Delaware is more than just an opportunity to earn a first win of the season. It’s a chance to showcase the depth of its quarterback room and give Lewis the live-game reps that could prove invaluable as the season progresses.

With Folsom Field set to host another packed crowd, the spotlight will inevitably shine on the Buffs' freshman quarterback as he makes his long-awaited introduction to college football.

BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

