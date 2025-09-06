Deion Sanders Highlights Quarterback Julian 'JuJu' Lewis' Colorado Buffaloes Debut
The Colorado Buffaloes are back at Folsom Field this afternoon, looking to rebound from their Week 1 loss as they host Delaware at 1:35 p.m. MT on Fox Sports.
While senior quarterback Kaidon Salter is expected to remain the starter, coach Deion Sanders made it clear this week that fans will see freshman phenom Julian “JuJu” Lewis take the field at some point.
During this week’s episode of the Colorado Football Coaches Show with Mark Johnson, "Coach Prime" spoke about his highly touted recruit and what he expects from the 17-year-old in his first college appearance.
A Natural Passer, But A New Challenge
When asked what Lewis brings to the Buffaloes’ offense, Sanders praised the young quarterback’s instincts and arm talent.
“He’s a natural passer, he’s a natural guy that can spin it,” Sanders said. “This is a little different from high school; you’ve got to dissect coverages a little better. You’ve got to really understand what the defenses are trying to do to you, because they’re trying to force your hand into something.”
Few quarterbacks make the jump to college at just 17 years old, and even fewer do it under the microscope that comes with playing for "Coach Prime" at Colorado.
That transition, from high school dominance to the complexity of the college game, will be one of the defining storylines when Lewis takes the field today. By reclassifying, Lewis entered college a year early, giving him just three seasons of high school football before arriving in Boulder.
While that fast track means less experience than many of his peers, it's clear "Coach Prime" believes Lewis’s football IQ, poise, and throwing ability give him the foundation to meet the challenge head-on.
Favorable Opportunities
"Coach Prime" also addressed how the staff plans to ease Lewis into game action. Instead of simply calling safe plays, Sanders said the goal is to put the freshman in positions that have been carefully prepared for.
“Say, for instance, we’ve got play A,” Sanders explained. “Okay, we’ve run play A against this defense, that defense, this is what they do. So if you see this, you already understand what to do in that situation.”
A matchup with Delaware provides the Buffs with just the kind of controlled environment to work a young passer into the mix. Surrounded by a supportive home crowd, Lewis can gain confidence while the coaching staff tests how his practice reps translate to live competition.
Sanders emphasized that Lewis will be entering situations that have been designed to maximize his potential, aligning with what he’s already practiced and become familiar with. Colorado will also rely on direct communication from offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur to help Lewis process situations in real time.
“People keep forgetting we have direct communication from upstairs to the quarterback,” Sanders added, pointing out how technology and preparation can help accelerate the young passer’s learning curve.
Spotlight on the Future
The anticipation surrounding Lewis’s debut has been building since he flipped his commitment to Colorado as one of the nation’s top high school quarterbacks.
His appearance today shouldn’t change the fact that Salter is the starter, but it does mark the first step in a journey fans hope will define the Buffs’ future.
For Colorado, today’s game against Delaware is more than just an opportunity to earn a first win of the season. It’s a chance to showcase the depth of its quarterback room and give Lewis the live-game reps that could prove invaluable as the season progresses.
With Folsom Field set to host another packed crowd, the spotlight will inevitably shine on the Buffs' freshman quarterback as he makes his long-awaited introduction to college football.