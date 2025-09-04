Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes Betting Odds Hit Historic Levels vs. Delaware
The Colorado Buffaloes enter Week 2 still looking for their first win of the season, but oddsmakers remain confident in their chances. Colorado is listed as a 23.5-point favorite against Delaware, sitting at -2800 on the money line according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Blue Hens are in their first season competing at the FBS level - Deleware comes into Boulder with momentum after a 35-17 win over in-state rival Delaware State in their season opener. But now they're stepping into new territory.
Facing coach Deion Sanders' Buffaloes at Folsom Field will be one of, if not the biggest, stages the program will see all year. Here's a look at how things could shake out this Saturday.
Can the Buffs Cover the Spread?
Whether or not the Buffs cover the spread will all depend on how efficiently the Buffs' offense can perform.
Against Georgia Tech, Colorado had three golden opportunities to capitalize on early turnovers with good field position, yet they only came up with seven points. Those missed chances helped keep the Yellow Jackets in the game and their confidence alive.
If the Buffs are going to cover the spread this weekend, they'll need to capitalize on good opportunities and take advantage of the game's momentum and crowd energy.
Colorado will also look to starting quarterback Kaidon Salter to settle in and use his legs more often. While Salter showed flashes of brilliance in his debut, he will need to use both his arm and his mobility to generate consistent production.
At his weekly press conference on Tuesday, "Coach Prime" also pointed out how close his team was to a different result last week, emphasizing that missed plays made the difference.
“If we hit the darn plays we hit, we wouldn't be asking these questions,” Sanders said. “We had the plays, we just didn't make it happen. We had several plays that we should have made happen.”
Not If, But When You See the Freshman Julian Lewis
On Tuesday, Sanders confirmed that freshman quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis will make his college debut against Delaware. The five-star recruit may not start, but his presence on the field is a certainty.
“He’s playing this weekend. I know when I’m going to see him, Sanders said with a smile. "You just don’t know when you’re going to see him.”
When Lewis does appear, it likely means the Buffs have seized total control of the game, though that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll ease up. Sanders has shown throughout his coaching career that he expects his team to push for four full quarters, regardless of the score.
For Lewis, Saturday provides a perfect opportunity to gain confidence against an opponent still finding its footing at the FBS level.
“I want him to be extremely successful. Sometimes you don’t want to rush things. You want to make sure the timing is right,” Sanders said Tuesday. “I don’t think the timing was appropriate last week, I really don’t. The way the game was flowing, the rhythm of the game. But this week I made up my mind, he’s gonna play.”
For a fan base eager to see its future star, Lewis’s debut adds an extra layer of intrigue to a game that oddsmakers already view as heavily tilted in Colorado’s favor.
History, Odds, and What to Expect
The last time Colorado entered a home game favored by 20 points or more was in 2023 against in-state rival Colorado State. That contest required two overtimes to get the win and ended without the Buffs covering the spread.
This time, the circumstances feel different. Delaware may be fresh off a win, but Colorado is hungry for a win at home, and going on the road to Boulder isn't easy for any Power Four opponent.
With superior size, depth, and playmaking ability, Colorado has the tools to put the game away early if its quarterbacks can establish rhythm.
The Buffs will host the Blue Hens at Folsom Field on Saturday, September 6, with kickoff set for 1:30 p.m. MST on Fox Sports.
