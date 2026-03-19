Deion Sanders Zeroes In On Quarterback Recruit With NFL Pedigree

The Colorado Buffaloes wrapped up their offseason on a high note, and spring camp has come to a close. Still, that doesn’t mean coach Deion Sanders and his staff are slowing down on the recruiting trail.

The Buffaloes latest target is 2027 quarterback Wynter Smith out of Brandeis High School in Texas. He isn’t just an intriguing recruit for Sanders and offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, but he’s also the son of former NFL player Will Smith.

According to Rivals reporter Sam Spiegelman, Smith is set to make his first trip to Boulder for the Buffaloes’ spring game on April 11.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

“It’s really just starting,” Smith told Spiegelman. “We’ll hopefully continue to build from here. My family and I value that there is development both on and off the field. That’s important to us.”

The visit gives Colorado a chance to get a closer look at a quarterback with strong football roots and plenty of upside. He’s still early in his recruitment, but his growth on and off the field could make him an interesting option for the Buffaloes in the years ahead.

NFL Bloodlines Make Wynter Smith an Interesting Option for Colorado

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders has consistently tapped into NFL bloodlines on the recruiting trail, and that could help as he builds a relationship with Smith. His father played in the league from 2004 to 2013 and made his mark with the New Orleans Saints.

He’s also no stranger to coaching players with that kind of background. Sanders has worked with both of his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, as well as players like Jimmy Horn Jr. He will also coach Domata Peko Jr. this upcoming season.

This will demonstrate a level of comfort with the development of players who come into the recruitment process with high expectations. They don’t need a quarterback at this particular time, but Smith is a player who could potentially be worth developing as a future player.

This will also make a strong impression during his recruitment visit, which will certainly help Colorado’s cause early on. This recruitment process will make a strong impression if Colorado can get Smith to campus and continue to build on this relationship.

This recruitment process will certainly make some headway if Colorado can get Smith to campus, as this recruitment process is still in the early stages, with Smith being a player to watch as Colorado looks to the future of its quarterback room.

How Much Upside Does Wynter Smith Bring to Colorado?

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes are showing interest in a recruit like Smith, and there’s very little competition for his services. That likely reflects how little is known about him, with his potential still very much in question.

According to 247Sports, Smith is a zero-star recruit and isn’t even ranked. Much of that stems from limited opportunities to showcase his talent during his time at Brandeis High School.

As a junior, he threw for 1,244 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions, completing 59 percent of his passes while averaging 103.7 yards per game. Those numbers show flashes of potential but also highlight areas where he still has room to grow.

Smith is clearly a work in progress, and Colorado would be investing in potential rather than proven production. With proper development, he could eventually contribute to the program, but the path to that point remains uncertain.