Deion Sanders Shifting Colorado's Recruiting Efforts with Recent Offer

The Colorado Buffaloes have been scrutinized for their recruiting efforts, but that can change with recent efforts from coach Deion Sanders. The Buffaloes are targeting three-star defensive lineman Darrien Neal, and Sanders is leading the charge himself.

Although Neal has scheduled official visits with Kansas State and TCU, the Buffaloes are entering the race for the defensive line recruit due to a personal phone call from Sanders extending an offer, according to 247Sports Jeremy Clark.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders Pushing for Darrien Neal

The Buffaloes have been known for not prioritizing high school recruiting in the Sanders era, but the Colorado coach could be shifting that narrative.

With Sanders personally calling Neal, it not only shows the defensive lineman that he is a priority, but it should excite Colorado fans that the coach is making a strong effort to land high school talent.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Neal is the No. 108 defensive lineman and No. 131 prospect from Texas. The next step will be for Neal to visit the program to meet the staff and see why he would be a perfect fit for the Buffaloes.

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders looks on against Texas Tech in a Big 12 football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I’ll probably make a decision in the summer after I take all of my visits,” Neal told 247Sports. “I’m looking at who’s going to develop me the most.”

In 2024, the Buffaloes led the Big 12 with 39 sacks, and after recording just 13 this past season, there is a push to get the defensive line back to a higher standard.

MORE: Colorado's Andreu Swasey Delivers Motivational Message During Offseason Workout

MORE: Three Keys for Colorado, Deion Sanders to Bounce Back in 2026

MORE: Intriguing Offensive Line Recruit Announces Offer From Colorado Buffaloes

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

The Buffaloes hit the portal hard, showing a clear emphasis on fixing the defensive line. Colorado is also proving to be a talented recruiter for the defensive side of the ball. Colorado’s 2026 class ranks No. 65 in the nation, and No. 14 in the Big 12 per Rivals, and of the 17 commits, nine play defense.

With the incoming players, the Buffaloes' defense can improve not just this year, but beyond the 2026 season.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Colorado’s Recruiting Effort to Improve with 2027 Class

Between Sanders’ push for Neal and the number of visits scheduled for the spring and summer, the Buffaloes are making a push to improve their recruiting efforts.

The Buffaloes have already kicked off their 2027 recruiting class with one commitment from three-star cornerback Davon Dericho. While Dericho is just the first commit, there could soon be more as the Buffaloes bring in prospects for visits.

It will be important for Colorado not schedule visits, but the program must also prove it can get the job done. The Buffaloes have been in the running for talented prospects in the past and even had talented players committed, but by the Early Signing Period, the recruits have gone in a different direction.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

With the 2027 class, it will be important for Colorado to not only land commitments but keep the recruits locked in on the Buffaloes so they sign with the program.

While the Buffaloes have done well bringing in prospects through the transfer portal, having more returning players each season will be beneficial for the program in the long run, and that starts with high school recruiting.

If the Buffaloes can bring in young recruits, the team can then develop the players to step in when their time comes, which will help the program find consistency. The Colorado staff can then focus on filling needed positions, rather than rebuilding the roster after every season.

Neal is an ideal prospect looking to develop, and Sanders has the opportunity to shift the narrative surrounding Colorado's recruiting efforts.