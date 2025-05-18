Deion Sanders To Release New Nike DT '93 Colorway: Colorado Buffaloes Next?
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has built an undeniable brand, and "Coach Prime" recently announced a new "Black White" Nike Diamond Turf '93 cleat that will be released on May 29. The new cleat is the latest of many collaborations between Nike and the former Atlanta Falcons star.
The Nike Diamond Turf '96 is one of the more popular cleats out there, and the 2024 release of his Nike Air Max DT '96 sold out in minutes. More recently, Sanders and Nike released a special edition sneaker to honor his mother, Connie Sanders. The “Love Letter to Connie” edition of the Nike Air DT Max '96 was revealed in anticipation of Mother's Day, and the shoes' insoles read "Love You Mom."
Like previous releases from Sanders and Nike, the "Black White" DT '93's will most likely be a hot commodity in the world of sneakers. Will fans see the Colorado Buffaloes wearing the newest colorway in Folsom Field next season?
It's no guarantee that Nike will give an exclusive pair to every player on the Buffaloes, but it would not be the first time that Colorado's roster benefitted from Sanders' relationship with Nike. One of the biggest name brands in shoes and athletic apparel, Nike designed exclusive "PRIME" editions of the DT 96 upon Sanders being hired by the Colorado Buffaloes back in 2023.
It appears as though both Nike and Sanders are capitalizing on the popularity of "Coach Prime."
The Buffaloes have invested in Sanders, leading to unique branding opportunities for Colorado. Netflix, the streaming giant, recently announced a new docuseries called "Prime Time" with plans to focus on Sanders career in the NFL to his career as a coach. With Sanders consistently in the spotlight, Colorado can expect to enjoy a lot of that shine.
Earlier in the offseason, Sanders and the Buffaloes reaffirmed their commitment to each other as "Coach Prime" signed a five-year contract extension reportedly worth $54 million. Some believed that Sanders would simply follow his sons, Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders, to the NFL and leave Colorado. However, "Coach Prime" signed his new contract before Shedeur was drafted by the Cleveland Browns and before Shilo signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.
Sanders explained some of his decision-making behind signing the extension as the keynote speaker at Epicor Insights, a technology convention in Las Vegas.
"I love it. I tried to hurry up and sign the deal. First of all, I wanted to get my (assistant) coaches straight and NIL (name, image and likeness) stuff straight because that's going crazy right now," Sanders said.
"The pros thinking that I wanted their jobs and treating my kids unfairly, I didn't want that to happen. That's kind of why I signed expeditiously to get that over with," said Sanders.
Sanders made his commitment to Colorado clear as the Buffaloes now focus on replacing the team's starting quarterback as well as star cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter.